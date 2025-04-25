CF Montréal in New Jersey to Take on the New York Red Bulls this Saturday

April 25, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

HARRISON, New Jersey - For its first afternoon game of the season, CF Montréal will be in New Jersey to take on the New York Red Bulls this Saturday at 4:30pm EDT at Sports Illustrated Stadium MLS Season Pass, BPM Sports, TSN 690).

Interim head coach Marco Donadel's team hold a 10-14-4 record (40 goals for, 49 goals against) when facing the New York Red Bulls. On the road in New Jersey, Montreal has a 2-12-1 record (16 goals for 39 goals against).

The Red Bulls currently sit 9th in the Eastern Conference and hold a 3-1-1 record when playing on home soil this season. Head coach Sandro Schwarz's squad is winless in two consecutive games following a 0-0 draw on the road to Orlando City on April 12 and a 2-1 loss at home to D.C. United last Saturday.

In 2024, the two teams played identical 2-2 draws against one another. The first being at Stade Saputo on June 19 and the second in New Jersey on July 17.

Caden Clark will visit his former home stadium for the first time since departing the New York club. His last game at Sports Illustrated Stadium dates back to September 10, 2022.

CF Montréal will play three games in eight days. The Bleu-blanc-noir will visit its rival Toronto FC for the first round of the 2025 TELUS Canadian Championship on Wednesday at 7:00pm EDT. The Montrealers will then return to Stade Saputo to host the Philadelphia Union on Saturday, May 3 at 7:30pm EDT (MLS Season Pass, BPM Sports, TSN 690).

