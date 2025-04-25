Inter Miami CF Falls at Vancouver Whitecaps in Concacaf Champions Cup Semifinals First Leg
April 25, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Inter Miami CF fell 2-0 against Vancouver Whitecaps FC at BC Place in Vancouver, Canada in the first leg of the series between the sides in the semifinals of the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup.
Inter Miami will now aim to turn the aggregate score around in the second leg when the teams meet at Chase Stadium next Wednesday, April 30 at 8 p.m. ET. Secure your tickets for the decisive Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals game HERE.
Lineup Notes
Inter Miami took the pitch for the series opener with Óscar Ustari in goal; Marcelo Weigandt, Maximiiliano Falcón, Noah Allen and Jordi Alba made up a back line of four; Sergio Busquets and Federico Redondo started in midfield with Tadeo Allende and Telasco Segovia down the flanks; captain Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez led the team in attack.
Match Action
Vancouver claimed the win tonight with a goal in each half, with Brian White scoring in the 24th minute and Sebastian Berhalter in the 85th minute.
Post-Match Reaction
"We'll try to analyze what happened, try to change, and we'll try to come back. It's difficult, but it's not impossible. One more game to play, so we'll try to come back and win the game in Miami. We know that we have our people, our fans behind us, so we can do it," said head coach Javier Mascherano.
Next Match
Next, Inter Miami will return home to South Florida to close out the week with MLS regular season action, with the team set to host FC Dallas at Chase Stadium this Sunday, April 27 at 5 p.m. ET. Secure your tickets HERE to support Inter Miami from the stands!
Stats
Possession:
VAN - 31%
MIA - 69%
Shots:
VAN - 9
MIA - 9
Saves:
VAN - 2
MIA - 3
Corners:
VAN - 3
MIA - 9
Fouls:
VAN - 11
MIA - 7
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from April 25, 2025
- Charlotte FC Waives Midfielder Ben Bender - Charlotte FC
- Minnesota United Announces Collaboration with Local Artists for 2025 Theme Games; Celebrates Black Excellence Game on April 27 - Minnesota United FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Re-Sign Attacker Amine Bassi - Houston Dynamo FC
- Inter Miami CF Staff Enjoy Take Your Child to Work Day - Inter Miami CF
- Full Control: Ingredients of the Match: Charlotte vs New England - Charlotte FC
- White and Berhalter score as 'Caps take the advantage into the second leg - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Inter Miami CF Falls at Vancouver Whitecaps in Concacaf Champions Cup Semifinals First Leg - Inter Miami CF
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Inter Miami CF Stories
- Inter Miami CF Staff Enjoy Take Your Child to Work Day
- Inter Miami CF Falls at Vancouver Whitecaps in Concacaf Champions Cup Semifinals First Leg
- Final Days to Register for Inaugural Dreams Cup, Hosted by the Inter Miami CF Academy Presented by Baptist Health
- Inter Miami CF Acquires up to $750,000 in Guaranteed General Allocation Money for Attacker Robert Taylor
- Inter Miami CF and Vancouver Whitecaps Meet in Champions Cup Semifinals First Leg