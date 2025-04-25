Inter Miami CF Falls at Vancouver Whitecaps in Concacaf Champions Cup Semifinals First Leg

April 25, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF fell 2-0 against Vancouver Whitecaps FC at BC Place in Vancouver, Canada in the first leg of the series between the sides in the semifinals of the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup.

Inter Miami will now aim to turn the aggregate score around in the second leg when the teams meet at Chase Stadium next Wednesday, April 30 at 8 p.m. ET. Secure your tickets for the decisive Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals game HERE.

Lineup Notes

Inter Miami took the pitch for the series opener with Óscar Ustari in goal; Marcelo Weigandt, Maximiiliano Falcón, Noah Allen and Jordi Alba made up a back line of four; Sergio Busquets and Federico Redondo started in midfield with Tadeo Allende and Telasco Segovia down the flanks; captain Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez led the team in attack.

Match Action

Vancouver claimed the win tonight with a goal in each half, with Brian White scoring in the 24th minute and Sebastian Berhalter in the 85th minute.

Post-Match Reaction

"We'll try to analyze what happened, try to change, and we'll try to come back. It's difficult, but it's not impossible. One more game to play, so we'll try to come back and win the game in Miami. We know that we have our people, our fans behind us, so we can do it," said head coach Javier Mascherano.

Next Match

Next, Inter Miami will return home to South Florida to close out the week with MLS regular season action, with the team set to host FC Dallas at Chase Stadium this Sunday, April 27 at 5 p.m. ET. Secure your tickets HERE to support Inter Miami from the stands!

Stats

Possession:

VAN - 31%

MIA - 69%

Shots:

VAN - 9

MIA - 9

Saves:

VAN - 2

MIA - 3

Corners:

VAN - 3

MIA - 9

Fouls:

VAN - 11

MIA - 7

