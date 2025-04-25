RSL Loans FW Forster Ajago to Lexington

April 25, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Real Salt Lake News Release







HERRIMAN, Utah - Real Salt Lake has agreed to send Ghanaian striker Forster Ajago on loan to USL Championship side Lexington SC, effective immediately. Ajago joins the Division II side from the Bluegrass State for the remainder of the 2025 season, the move coming after RSL selected the former Nashville SC forward in Stage One of Major League Soccer's Re-Entry Draft earlier last December.

Ajago - who scored twice for RSL in back-to-back games against Herediano and Seattle at home on Feb. 26 and March 1 this year - is signed through this 2025 MLS season, with Club options for both the 2026 and 2027 MLS campaigns.

Ajago - born August 16, 2001 - has been with RSL and Real Monarchs during the first quarter of the ongoing 2025 campaign, logging eight appearances across all competitions for the Claret-and-Cobalt, including two starts in early season CONCACAF Champions Cup appearances.

Most recently, Ajago has appeared for the Real Monarchs, RSL's MLS Next Pro affiliate's, including the team's inaugural match in St. George last month, a 1-2 loss. Ajago followed that 90-minute appearance with two more starts in a 2-1 win over the Town FC and a 1-1 (6;7) draw hosting LAFC2.

Ajago (pronounced ah - JAW - go) arrived at Real Salt Lake earlier this year after scoring two goals in 15 appearances last season for Nashville SC, highlighted by the brace last February in his Nashville debut, a 4-0 win against Moca FC (Dominican Republic) in CONCACAF Champions Cup action. During his only previous professional season in the United States, Ajago also found the back of the net seven times in 12 games with Hunstville City in MLS NEXT Pro action.

Prior to his time with the Nashville SC organization, the native of Navrongo, Ghana, played 58 games for three different colleges in the United States from 2020-23, scoring 28 goals. Recruited during the pandemic by the Univ. of Delaware, where he scored one goal in five games, Ajago transferred to the Univ. of Dayton, scoring 13 goals in 35 games for the Flyers in 2021 and 2022 seasons. Ajago matriculated to Duke University for his senior season, finding the back of the net 14 times in 18 games with the Blue Devlis in 2023, earning Second-Team NCAA All-America honors.

The Claret-and-Cobalt are now preparing for a three-match road trip, visiting MLS newcomer San Diego FC on Sat. April 26th (5:30 p.m. MT kick) before traveling north next weekend to play Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Sat. April 3 (7:30 p.m. MT kick), concluding its trio of away matches with its second of three visits this year to the Lone Star State, playing at FC Dallas on Sat. May 10 (6:30 p.m. MT kick).

RSL returns to America First field for a Star-Wars themed matchday hosting rival Portland Timbers during a rare midweek match on Wed., May 14 (7:30 p.m. MT kick).

Tickets and information for both competitions can be accessed at www.RSL.com/tickets.

#27 - Forster Ajago

Pronunciation: ah - JAW - go

Position: Forward

Hometown: Navrongo, Ghana

Colleges: Duke (2023); Dayton (2021/22); Delaware (2020/21)

Date of Birth: 16 August 2001 (23)

Nationality: Ghanaian

