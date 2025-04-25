Inter Miami CF Staff Enjoy Take Your Child to Work Day

April 25, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







On Thursday morning, Inter Miami CF welcomed the next generation of professionals into the state-of-the-art Florida Blue Training Center for the Club's brand-new Take Your Child to Work Day initiative that allows Inter Miami CF employees the chance to show their kids what they do at work.

The heartwarming initiative enables employees to proudly bring their children to experience a day in the life at a professional fútbol organization.

The event not only allowed parents to share their passion and dedication with their children, but also served as a fun and inspiring way to spark curiosity about future careers aligned with the Freedom to Dream values that define our Club. Whether on the sporting side, in communications, or operations, the children got a behind-the-scenes look at the many paths that exist within the world of professional fútbol.

This initiative reflects Inter Miami CF's core values of family, community, and empowerment. It highlighted Inter Miami's commitment to harnessing the power of fútbol to do good since the Club's inception-helping children dream big, build confidence, and create memories alongside their parents in a truly unforgettable occasion.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from April 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.