Rapids Look to Continue Home Success against Seattle Sounders FC

April 25, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







The Colorado Rapids (4-2-3, 15 pts.) return home for a matchup against Seattle Sounders FC (3-3-3, 12 pts.) on Saturday night. Kickoff at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park is set for 7:30 p.m. MT with coverage available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, ColoradoRapids.com, and the Colorado Rapids app.

Colorado will look to continue their stretch of form as of late, as the club has had positive results in three of their last four matches. At home, the Rapids have earned consecutive victories against top sides in Charlotte FC and San Diego FC. In those two matches, Colorado outscored their opposition 5-2 with one clean sheet.

In their most recent contest, the Rapids played to a 2-2 draw on the road in Houston last weekend. Designated Players Rafael Navarro and Djordje Mihailovic continued their impressive run to start the season in the match, as both players recorded a goal in the contest. Mihailovic logged an assist on Navarro's goal, adding to his goal contributions tally and helping him earn a spot on MLS' Team of the Matchday for the third time this season.

On the other end of Saturday's matchup is a Seattle side that has struggled to find consistency so far this season but has made positive strides as of late. The club has posted back-to-pack victories without conceding a goal in either match. In their most recent contest, the Sounders made a statement with a 3-0 win at home against Nashville SC.

Leading the way for Seattle this season have been the club's most familiar faces from recent history. Jordan Morris currently leads the way in goals with three and Cristian Roldan is the club's assist leader with four. Newer faces for the Sounders include Jesus Fereira, who the club acquired in a blockbuster trade with FC Dallas this past offseason.

The Rapids have the potential for multiple milestones to be hit in this match. For midfielder Josh Atencio, not only would Saturday's match mark his first against his former club where he served as a Homegrown player, but if he appears it would be his 100 th regular season appearance in MLS over his six seasons of play. Additionally, a victory would mark the 50 th MLS regular season win of Chris Armas' coaching career.

There are several familiar connections between the two sides heading into Saturday's matchup. Rapids head coach Chris Armas and Dynamo head coach Ben Olsen were teammates on the U.S. Men's National Team, sharing the field in international friendlies and Gold Cup action between 1998 and 2000.

There are several familiar ties between the two sides. Reggie Cannon and Ferreira were FC Dallas teammates (2018-20), while Rafael Navarro and João Paulo overlapped at Botafogo (2020-21). Rapids First Assistant Coach Chris Little previously led Tacoma Defiance, Seattle's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate, where he coached current Sounders and Rapids players, including Atencio, Danny Leyva, Roldan, Reed Baker-Whiting, Jacob Castro, and Nouhou.

Several players also share U.S. National Team experience. Zack Steffen featured with Paul Arriola (13), C. Roldan (12), Morris (11), and Ferreira (4). Cannon appeared with all four as well (6-12 caps). Mihailovic (9 with C. Roldan) and Vines (7 with Arriola) add to the overlap. Bassett had one cap alongside both C. Roldan and Ferreira.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from April 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.