Houston Dynamo FC Re-Sign Attacker Amine Bassi

April 25, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC have re-signed attacker Amine Bassi to a contract through 2025 with club options through 2027, the Club announced today. The contract was signed prior to the start of the 2025 season.

Currently in his third season with the Dynamo, the Moroccan attacker has been a key contributor to Houston's achievements over recent seasons, totaling 92 appearances (85 starts) in all competitions. Bassi joined the Club in January 2023 and quickly established himself as pivotal to Houston's attack, recording 20 goals and 18 assists in all competitions. Notably, the 27-year-old led the Dynamo in regular season goals (10) in 2023 and assists (8) in 2024.

"Amine has been a large part of our success over the past two seasons as an orchestrator of our build up, a leader in our defensive pressure and a contributor in our attacking third. He has also been a big personality in our locker room and a joy to have around our club," said President of Soccer Pat Onstad. "We are glad to reward Amine with a new contract and hope to push for more success for the remainder of the season."

Bassi is off to a positive start in what is Houston's 20 th MLS season, already scoring two goals and recording one assist. The attacker started his goal tally in the season opener versus FC Dallas, before adding another in Houston's most recent match versus the Colorado Rapids. He assisted on forward Ezequiel Ponce's goal earlier this month in a 1-0 home victory over LAFC at Shell Energy Stadium.

"I am really happy to continue my journey with the Houston Dynamo, as we look to build on what we have achieved over the past two seasons." said Bassi. "I want to thank Pat, Asher, Ben and the entire Dynamo staff for their continued trust and support. As we strive to make Houston proud in Season 20, I look forward to playing in front of Dynamo fans and am motivated to continue contributing to the team on the pitch."

Bassi was a key contributor to last season's record-breaking campaign, scoring three goals and recording five assists in MLS play to help Houston secure consecutive postseason appearances and new single-season Club records in points (54) and road wins (8). The Dynamo remained above the playoff line for the entire season, as Bassi started all but one of his 31 regular season appearances.

The attacker had a memorable debut season with Houston, scoring 15 goals and recording eight assists across all competitions. On the way to Houston lifting the 2023 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup trophy, he assisted on three goals versus Real Salt Lake in the semifinal, while converting a first-half penalty kick in the final versus Inter Miami CF that vaulted the Dynamo to their fourth domestic title. The victory earned Houston a spot in the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup, where the Dynamo advanced to the Round of 16, further than any other MLS Western Conference team that year.

Bassi also contributed two goals during Houston's run to the Western Conference Final in the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs, finding the back of the net twice during Houston's Round One Best-of-Three Series versus Real Salt Lake. Additionally, the attacker scored in Houston's opening 2023 Leagues Cup match versus Orlando City SC on their way to a run to the Round of 16.

The 27-year-old kicked off his professional career with AS Nancy-Lorraine in France and made his Ligue 1 debut as a 19-year-old against AS Monaco on May 6, 2017. Bassi scored 26 goals for the club and recorded 17 assists in 119 appearances across all competitions. He then joined FC Metz for the 2021/2022 season and appeared in six matches for the club before joining Barnsley FC in the EFL Championship on loan for the remainder of the season. During his loan spell, Bassi recorded two goals and five assists in 15 league appearances for Barnsley.

TRANSACTION : Houston Dynamo FC re-signed forward Amine Bassi to a contract through 2025 with club options through 2027. The contract was signed prior to the start of the 2025 season.

AMINE BASSI BIO :

NAME: Amine Bassi

POSITION: Forward

DATE OF BIRTH: November 27, 1997 (27)

BIRTHPLACE: Bezons, France

HEIGHT: 5 ft. 8 in.

WEIGHT: 160 Ibs.

PREVIOUS CLUB: Houston Dynamo FC

FIFA NATIONALITY: Morocco

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from April 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.