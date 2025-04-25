CJ Fodrey Inks Contract Extension with Austin FC
April 25, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Austin FC News Release
Austin, TEXAS - Austin FC announced today that the Club agreed to a contract extension with forward CJ Fodrey. Fodrey signs with the Verde & Black for two (2) additional guaranteed years through the end of the 2027 season with options for 2028 and 2029.
"From being picked in the draft from SDSU and winning the MLS NEXT Pro title to making my MLS debut and getting my first MLS assist, I have made a lot of great memories and grown a lot during my time in Austin," said Fodrey. "I'm grateful to the Club and fans for everything they have done for me and I'm very motivated to keep working every day to make many more great memories."
Fodrey, 21, joined Austin FC via the first round of the 2023 MLS SuperDraft with the 13th overall pick. Fodrey, who was 18 at the time, was the youngest player available for selection in the draft and the only freshman in the draft's Generation adidas class.
In his first season with the Club, Fodrey contributed to Austin FC II's MLS NEXT Pro title-winning campaign with four (4) goals and two (2) assists in 22 matches, and earned three (3) MLS appearances with the first team as well.
In 2024, Fodrey continued to appear for both Austin FC and Austin FC II. He picked up his first career MLS goal contribution on April 20, 2024, assisting the match winner in the 86th minute of a 1-0 victory over Houston. Fodrey led Austin FC II in goals scored with nine (9) in 17 appearances last season.
"CJ is a young player who works hard on a daily basis and most importantly, he is very committed to keep improving," said Austin FC Sporting Director Rodolfo Borrell. "He has shown improvement with each season that he has been in Austin and we are happy to keep supporting his development."
Prior to joining the Verde & Black, Fodrey spent the fall of 2022 at San Diego State University, where he led the Aztecs in goals (7) and assists (4). Those numbers led to All Pac-12 First Team and Pac-12 Freshman of the Year honors.
Fodrey will continue to occupy Generation adidas and Supplemental designations on the Austin FC roster.
Transaction: Austin FC agrees to a contract extension with forward CJ Fodrey. Fodrey signs with Austin for two (2) additional guaranteed years through the end of the 2027 season with options for 2028 and 2029.
