Earthquakes Midfielder Kaedren Spivey Called to U.S. U-16 Training Camp

April 25, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose Earthquakes midfielder Kaedren Spivey has been called up by the United States Under-16 Boys National Team for their domestic training camp from April 27 - May 4 at McCurry Park South in Fayetteville, Georgia.

U-16 BNT head coach Alex Aldaz has selected 24 players to participate in the week-long camp in the hometown of the under-construction Arthur M. Blank U.S. Soccer National Training Center. All players are age-eligible for this year's 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Qatar. The USA earned its berth for the 2008-birth year world championship last month by topping Group F at the 2025 Concacaf U-17 Qualifiers. Starting in 2025, the U-17 World Cup is now an annual event. This group of 2009-birth year players will form the core of the group that will compete at the 2026 Concacaf U-17 Qualifiers and FIFA U-17 World Cup.

Spivey, 15, played for the Earthquakes' U-18 team earlier this month in the 2025 Generation adidas Cup. Last season, the San Jose native was named the MLS NEXT Under-15 Most Valuable Player presented by adidas after a breakout campaign, scoring 11 goals in 21 games. The attacking midfielder netted an additional three times in the 2024 GA Cup to lead his team to the quarterfinals in the U-15 age group.

In January, Spivey signed a contract with the Quakes' first team as a Homegrown Player through 2028 with a club option for 2029. He made his professional debut with the club's MLS NEXT Pro team The Town FC on March 14 against the Tacoma Defiance and has already logged 117 minutes.

Internationally, he has represented the United States at U-15 and U-16 levels, most recently for the latter team last November in a pair of friendlies against Mexico's U-16s.

U.S. UNDER-16 BNT ROSTER BY POSITION:

Goalkeepers (3): Keller Abbott (Columbus Crew; New Albany, Ohio), James Donaldson (Atlanta United; Woodstock, Ga.), Eamon Schorzman (Houston Dynamo; The Woodlands, Texas)

Defenders (8): Hugo Berg (Chicago Fire; Chicago, Ill.), Eddie Chadwick (Los Angeles Galaxy; Los Angeles, Calif.), Nash Dearmin (Inter Miami; Hobe Sound, Fla.), Gianmarco Di Noto (Columbus Crew; Rochester Hills, Mich.), Tyson Epsy (LAFC; Dana Point, Calif.), Prince Forfor (Columbus Crew; Des Moines, Iowa), Astin Mbaye (New York Red Bulls; Jersey City, N.J.), Liam Vejrostek (FC Dallas; Little Elm, Texas)

Midfielders (7): Steel Cook (FC Dallas; Frisco, Texas), Peter Molinari (NYCFC; Bayside, N.Y.), Xander Newstead (Ajax Amsterdam/NED; San Francisco, Calif.), Roko Peha (Chicago Fire; Glenview, Ill.), Jacob Ramirez (Orlando City; Orlando, Fla.), Paul Sokoloff (New York Red Bulls; Brooklyn, N.Y.), Kaedren Spivey (San Jose Earthquakes; San Jose, Calif.)

Forwards (6): Immanuel Ewing (Columbus Crew; Merced, Calif.), Tyler Gladstone (Philadelphia Union; Grandby, Mass.), Omar Hassan (Seattle Sounders; Bellevue, Wash.), Darris Hyte (Chicago Fire; Streamwood, Ill.), Malik Jakupovic (Philadelphia Union; Sterling Heights, Mich.), Matthias Vieux (Inter Miami; Miami, Fla.

