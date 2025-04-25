Revolution Loan Jack Panayotou to Hartford Athletic

April 25, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution have loaned midfielder Jack Panayotou to Hartford Athletic for the remainder of the 2025 USL Championship season.

Panayotou, a native of Cambridge, Mass., owns 17 regular season appearances with five matches started for the Revolution since making his MLS debut in 2023. The 20-year-old owns an additional 28 appearances, including 21 starts, with 10 goals and five assists for New England's second team, Revolution II, since 2022. This season, Panayotou suited up once for Revolution II, posting a 75-minute performance on April 9 in the season opener against Philadelphia Union II.

In the USL Championship, Panayotou recorded 12 appearances across the 2024 regular season and playoffs with Rhode Island FC during the club's inaugural season. He recorded three assists in over 700 minutes of action in last season's campaign.

Winners of three of their last four matches, the Revolution are on the road this weekend for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Bank of America Stadium against Charlotte FC on Saturday, April 26. The match airs on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish. Listen on the radio via 98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM) and 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA in Portuguese.

TRANSACTION: New England Revolution loan midfielder Jack Panayotou to Hartford Athletic for the remainder of the 2025 USL Championship season on April 25, 2025.

