Match Preview: Charlotte FC vs New England Revolution: April 26, 2025

April 25, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC is set to defend their fortress as they welcome the New England Revolution. CLTFC, currently riding high atop the Eastern Conference with 19 points and an untarnished home record, will look to extend their dominance. Meanwhile, New England arrives eager to build on back-to-back positive results as they face one of the toughest home teams in the league.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of Saturday's match:

Match: Charlotte FC vs New England Revolution

When: Saturday, April 26

Where: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

Watch: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV - How to Watch & Listen

Listen: WFNZ 92.7 FM (English) & WOLS 106.1 FM (Spanish) For all other radio station affiliates in the Carolinas, click here.

Keys to the Crown

Charlotte FC's home form at Bank of America Stadium has been the best in MLS to begin 2025. Charlotte is the only team in MLS with a perfect mark through five home matches, and are a perfect 8-0-0 since September 21, 2024. CLTFC's five-straight home wins is the club's longest home winning streak in MLS play. Safe to say, CLTFC is off to a colossal start.

Charlotte FC saw one last addition to the roster earlier this week, adding defender Jahkeele Marshall-Ruty from CF Montréal. Though fans will have to wait to see Marshall-Ruty's debut, as he will not be available for the Crown this weekend.

Charlotte FC's Goal? More Goals.

Charlotte FC has kicked off the 2025 season with 16 goals through nine games, 10 of which have come from a different scorer. Pep Biel is The Crown's leading goal scorer with three. Biel also leads the team and sits atop MLS with six assists.

"[Pep] is coming to form, he's showing the talent that he's got, but our squad as a whole is getting better, our substitutes coming off the bench are getting better" said Head Coach Dean Smith in his press conference.

Veteran Tactics

The New England Revolution has been a part of MLS since its inception but has yet to take home a title. Their 2025 season saw a very fresh-faced roster, with 14 new players added to the roster, the Club underwent 30 different player transactions during the winter transfer window. Though they started the 2025 season a bit rocky, The Revs were finally able to secure three vital wins for themselves in the past four matches.

Under Head Coach Caleb Porter for a second season, the New England Revolution have taken a much more aggressive and attacking minded approach to the competition. The Revolution will need to utilize space on the wings, and quick transitions in the midfield if they want to see results on Saturday.

