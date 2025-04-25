Seven FC Cincinnati Academy Players Selected to Participate in Talent Identification Program

Seven FC Cincinnati Academy players from the U14 age group have been selected to participate in U.S. Soccer's U14 Boys' Talent Identification Program (TID), U.S. Soccer announced on Thursday.

Eighty players from the Central Region, including the seven FC Cincinnati Academy selections, will participate in the weeklong camp in Houston, Texas set to run from April 24-28 as the third and final regional mini camp of the spring season.

Goalkeeper Ben Saunders; defenders Pierce Bikoko, Ali Divanovic and Cole Keenan; midfielder Donovan Bazile; and forwards Adrian Maldonado and Ryan Schlotterbeck will all represent the Young Garys in Houston.

The U14 TID Program is designed to discover a larger base of top talents at the U14 age group and build the player pool foundation for the U15 Boys' National Team. The mini-camp format helps to evaluate and inspire high-potential players while accelerating their development in an engaging and challenging environment.

For more information on the camp and full roster of players invited, visit ussoccer.com.

