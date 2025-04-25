Seven FC Cincinnati Academy Players Selected to Participate in Talent Identification Program
April 25, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Cincinnati News Release
Seven FC Cincinnati Academy players from the U14 age group have been selected to participate in U.S. Soccer's U14 Boys' Talent Identification Program (TID), U.S. Soccer announced on Thursday.
Eighty players from the Central Region, including the seven FC Cincinnati Academy selections, will participate in the weeklong camp in Houston, Texas set to run from April 24-28 as the third and final regional mini camp of the spring season.
Goalkeeper Ben Saunders; defenders Pierce Bikoko, Ali Divanovic and Cole Keenan; midfielder Donovan Bazile; and forwards Adrian Maldonado and Ryan Schlotterbeck will all represent the Young Garys in Houston.
The U14 TID Program is designed to discover a larger base of top talents at the U14 age group and build the player pool foundation for the U15 Boys' National Team. The mini-camp format helps to evaluate and inspire high-potential players while accelerating their development in an engaging and challenging environment.
For more information on the camp and full roster of players invited, visit ussoccer.com.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from April 25, 2025
- San Diego FC Returns Home to Face Real Salt Lake at Snapdragon Stadium - San Diego FC
- Match Preview: Charlotte FC vs New England Revolution: April 26, 2025 - Charlotte FC
- Sporting KC Visits FC Cincinnati on Saturday - Sporting Kansas City
- Inter Miami CF Back Home to Host FC Dallas - Inter Miami CF
- Rapids Look to Continue Home Success against Seattle Sounders FC - Colorado Rapids
- CF Montréal in New Jersey to Take on the New York Red Bulls this Saturday - Club de Foot Montreal
- Revolution Visit Eastern Conference Leader Charlotte FC on Saturday - New England Revolution
- Colorado Rapids to Celebrate Youth Night with Full Evening of Activations, Performances, and On-Field Recognitions - Colorado Rapids
- Availability Report: Three out vs. Toronto - New York City FC
- D.C. United Loans Defender Garrison Tubbs to Loudoun United FC - D.C. United
- Houston Dynamo FC Host In-State Rivals Austin FC to Close Two-Match Homestand - Houston Dynamo FC
- Seven FC Cincinnati Academy Players Selected to Participate in Talent Identification Program - FC Cincinnati
- New York City FC Signs Midfielder Aiden O'Neill from Belgian Side Standard Liège - New York City FC
- Revolution Loan Jack Panayotou to Hartford Athletic - New England Revolution
- Real Salt Lake Travel Saturday for First-Ever Trip to San Diego FC - Real Salt Lake
- Charlotte FC Waives Midfielder Ben Bender - Charlotte FC
- Minnesota United Announces Collaboration with Local Artists for 2025 Theme Games; Celebrates Black Excellence Game on April 27 - Minnesota United FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Re-Sign Attacker Amine Bassi - Houston Dynamo FC
- Inter Miami CF Staff Enjoy Take Your Child to Work Day - Inter Miami CF
- Full Control: Ingredients of the Match: Charlotte vs New England - Charlotte FC
- White and Berhalter score as 'Caps take the advantage into the second leg - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Inter Miami CF Falls at Vancouver Whitecaps in Concacaf Champions Cup Semifinals First Leg - Inter Miami CF
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent FC Cincinnati Stories
- Seven FC Cincinnati Academy Players Selected to Participate in Talent Identification Program
- FC Cincinnati Host Sporting Kansas City for Kids Day at TQL Stadium
- Notebook: Evander Dazzles in Return from Injury
- 2025 Generation adidas Cup: Young Garys Earn Wins against International Competition in Annual Club Academy Tournament
- Evander Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 9