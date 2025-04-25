San Diego FC Returns Home to Face Real Salt Lake at Snapdragon Stadium
April 25, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Diego FC News Release
SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (4-3-2, 14 points) returns home to host Real Salt Lake (3-6-0, 9 points) this Saturday, April 26 at Snapdragon Stadium. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. PT on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. Radio coverage will also be available in English on San Diego Sports 760 AM (KGB-AM) and in Spanish on TUDN 1700 AM.
Sustainability Night Presented by Palomar
SDFC will host Sustainability Night this Saturday in partnership with Palomar to celebrate the Club's commitment to a greener future on and off the field. Earlier this month, SDFC launched the Woven into One Planet Month initiative with a series of activations across the region to celebrate Major League Soccer's Greener Goals Initiative aimed at championing environmental sustainability. More information can be found at SanDiegoFC.com/WovenIntoOnePlanet.
The first 10,000 fans inside Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday will receive a rally towel made out of recycled material, courtesy of Palomar. Tickets for the match are available at SanDiegoFC.com/Tickets.
Back at Home
SDFC returns home after a two-match road swing against Colorado Rapids and Charlotte FC. SDFC looks to bounce back in front of the Club's home crowd after suffering a 3-0 road loss to Charlotte FC last weekend. Despite the result, SDFC remains in the top half of the Western Conference standings seating in sixth place and will look to remain undefeated at home in its fifth home match at Snapdragon Stadium. This will be the first time SDFC wears the Club's Community Kit at home.
Familiar Foes
Saturday's matchup will mark the second meeting between SDFC and Real Salt Lake this season. In their first-ever encounter on March 8, SDFC earned a come-from-behind 3-1 victory on the road behind goals from defender Franco Negri, winger Anders Dreyer and forward Marcus Ingvartsen. Real Salt Lake is coming off their fifth loss of the season, a 1-0 loss over Toronto FC on April 19 at America First Field. Led by head coach Pablo Mastroeni, RSL currently sits eleventh in the Western Conference standings.
Minutes Leaders
Goalkeeper CJ dos Santos and defender Chris McVey continue to be ironmen for SDFC, starting and playing every minute of the Club's first nine matches (810 total minutes). Midfielder Jeppe Tverskov saw his streak of full 90-minute outings come to an end last weekend but remains a key leader as team captain and contributor commanding the midfield.
Emerging Talent
Midfielder Alejandro Alvarado Jr. made his second start of the season in Charlotte, while forward Tomás Ángel earned his fourth start in 2025. Defender Hamady Diop and forward Milan Iloski each made appearances off the bench, continuing to provide key minutes as Head Coach Mikey Varas manages squad rotation ahead of a busy stretch of the season.
Looking Ahead
Following Saturday's match, SDFC will remain at home to host FC Dallas at Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday, May 3 at 6:00 p.m. PT. Tickets for the match are available at SanDiegoFC.com/Tickets.
SAN DIEGO FC VS REAL SALT LAKE
2025 MLS Regular Season | Matchday 10
Saturday, April 25 | 4:30 p.m. PT (4:40 p.m. PT Kickoff)
Snapdragon Stadium | San Diego, Calif.
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
MLS Season Pass English Broadcast | Mark Rogondino (PxP), Heath Pearce (Analyst)
MLS Season Pass Spanish Broadcast | Jorge Perez Navarro (PxP), Marcelo Balboa (Analyst)
San Diego FC English Radio (San Diego Sports 760 AM): Adrian Garcia Marquez (Play-By-Play); Darren Smith (Analyst)
San Diego FC Spanish Radio (TUDN 1700 AM): Ricardo "Pony" Jimenez (Play-By-Play); Brandon Ambriz (Analyst)
MATCH INFO:
SD vs RSL Game Notes
SDFC Audio Pronunciation Guide
SDFC Match Preview Soundbites (Varas, Dos Santos, McVey)
Watch on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
San Diego FC App: iOS, Android
2025 MLS REGULAR SEASON: SAN DIEGO FC VS REAL SALT LAKE
DATE EVENT TIME (PT) LOCATION
Saturday, April 25 2025 MLS Regular Season: San Diego FC vs Real Salt Lake 4:30 PM Snapdragon Stadium
San Diego, Calif.
