10-Man San Diego FC Falls on the Road to Charlotte FC

April 19, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) suffered its third-ever loss falling 3-0 against Charlotte FC at Bank of America Stadium. With tonight's loss, SDFC (4-3-2, 14 points) is now 2-3-0 on the road and has lost consecutive matches for the first time this season.

Charlotte FC (6-2-1, 19 pts) scored twice in the first half and added a third early in the second, capitalizing on a shorthanded SDFC side. Liel Abada opened the scoring in the 11th minute, giving Charlotte an early lead. SDFC went down to 10 men after defender Andrés Reyes received a second yellow card for a foul on Patrick Agyemang in the penalty area. Agyemang converted the penalty to double Charlotte's lead. Andrew Privett added a third goal with a header off a free kick, sealing the win for Charlotte FC, who remain undefeated at home.

Next up, SDFC will return home to host Real Salt Lake on Saturday, April 26 at 4:30 p.m. PT at Snapdragon Stadium live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. Tickets for Saturday's match are available via SanDiegoFC.com/Tickets.

Goal-Scoring Plays

1-0 CLT - Liel Abada (Pep Biel), 11th minute: Abada opened the scoring with a right-footed finish after a quick give-and-go with Biel, who split defenders at the top of the box. The play began with Abada sprinting up the right sideline before finding Biel, who returned the pass to set up the goal.

2-0 CLT - Patrick Agyemang (Penalty Kick), 45th minute: Agyemang doubled the lead for the home side with a right-footed penalty, blasting it just beyond the reach of SDFC goalkeeper CJ Dos Santos.

3-0 CLT - Andrew Privett (Ashley Westwood), 57th minute: Privett charged into the box on a set piece and connected off a header to give Charlotte FC the 3-0 win.

Postgame Notes:

- SDFC suffered its third loss of the season, falling 3-0 to Charlotte FC and conceding three goals for the second time in Club history.

- SDFC is now 4-3-2 with 14 points through nine games this season and is 2-3-0 on the road.

- Goalkeeper CJ Dos Santos and defender Chris McVey started and played a full 90 minutes through the Club's first nine matches, each totaling 810 minutes played.

- Midfielder and team captain Jeppe Tverskov subbed off for the first time this season after having started and played full 90 minutes in SDFC's first eight matches.

- Defender Andrés Reyes made his debut for SDFC and his 97th career MLS regular season appearance, marking his first game back from an injury sustained during the 2025 preseason.

- In his last appearance, Reyes scored the game-winning goal for the New York Red Bulls in a 1-0 victory over Orlando City SC in the Eastern Conference Final on November 30, 2024.

- Reyes also became the first player in SDFC history to be ejected from a match, receiving a second yellow card late in the first half.

- Midfielder Alejandro Alvarado Jr. made his second start of the season and sixth career MLS appearance.

- Forward Tomás Ángel started for the fourth time this season, making it his fourth career MLS start.

- Defender Hamady Diop made it on to the pitch for SDFC for the fifth-straight match coming on as a substitute.

- Forward Milan Iloski made his second-consecutive SDFC appearance, replacing Anders Dreyer in the 68th minute, marking his fourth career MLS appearance.

Next Game

Next up, SDFC will return home to host Real Salt Lake at Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday, April 26 at 4:30 p.m. PT live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. A week later, SDFC will host FC Dallas at home on Saturday, May 3 at 6:15 p.m. PT.

Match Information

2025 MLS Regular Season

San Diego FC (4-3-2, 14 pts) vs. Charlotte FC (6-2-1, 19 pts)

Saturday - Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, N.C.)

Scoring Summary:

CLT (1-0) - Liel Abada 11' (Assisted by Pep Biel)

CLT (2-0) - Patrick Agyemang 45' (Penalty Kick)

CLT (3-0) - Andrew Privett 56' (Assisted by Ashley Westwood)

Misconduct Summary:

SD - Andrés Reyes (caution 33')

SD - Andrés Reyes (caution/ejection 39')

CLT - Brandt Bronico (caution 60')

SD - Hamady Diop (caution 67')

CLT - Eryk Williamson (caution 77')

SD - Hirving "Chucky" Lozano (caution 90+2)

Lineups:

SAN DIEGO FC: GK CJ Dos Santos; D Jasper Löffelsend, D Andrés Reyes, D Paddy McNair, D Christopher McVey; M Alejandro Alvarado Jr. (Alex Mighten, 46'), M Jeppe Tverskov -C- (Aníbal Godoy, 77'), F Onni Valakari (Luca de la Torre, 46'); F Anders Dreyer (Milan Iloski, 68'), F Tomás Ángel (Hamady Diop 44'); F Hirving "Chucky" Lozano.

Substitutes Not Used: GK Pablo Sisniega, D Willy Kumado, D Ian Pilcher, D Franco Negri.

TOTAL SHOTS: 9; SHOTS ON GOAL: 2; FOULS: 15; OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 1; SAVES; 7

CHARLOTTE FC: GK Kristijan Kahlina, D Andrew Privett, D Souleyman Doumbia (Tim Ream, 38'), D Adilson Malanda, D Nick Scardina, (Kerwin Vargas, 68'), M Ashley Westwood -C-, F Wilfried Zaha, F Liel Abada, M Brandt Bronico (Djibril Diani, 68'), M Pep Biel (Eryk Williamson, 68'), F Patrick Agyemang (Idan Toklomati, 77').

Substitutes Not Used: GK David Bingham, D Bill Tuiloma, F Tyger Smalls, F Iuri Tavares.

TOTAL SHOTS: 16; SHOTS ON GOAL: 11; FOULS: 15; OFFSIDES: 3; CORNER KICKS: 4; SAVES: 2

Referee: Filip Dujic

Assistant Referees: Adam Wienckowski, Zach McWhorter

Fourth Official: Chris Penso

VAR: Younes Marrakchi

AVAR: Jozef Batko

Weather: Sunny, 80 degrees

Attendance: 29,653

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from April 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.