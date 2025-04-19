Late Goal Lifts Austin FC over la Galaxy

April 19, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Austin FC News Release







Austin, TEXAS - Austin FC defeated LA Galaxy 1-0 on Saturday afternoon at Q2 Stadium, with Brandon Vazquez scoring the decisive goal in the 81st minute. The match attendance of 20,738 marked the 75thconsecutive MLS home sellout for Austin FC, extending the league's longest active streak.

Austin nearly opened the scoring in the seventh minute when a spectacular bicycle kick attempt by Myrto Uzuni went just over the crossbar. Big plays happened at both ends of the field in the final moments before halftime. Jon Gallagher made a timely intervention to deny LA's Joseph Paintsil, and Vazquez rolled a shot inches wide of the far post.

One of the game's best chances came at the penalty spot. Osman Bukari did well to earn Austin the opportunity but Galaxy goalkeeper John McCarthy denied Vazquez from 12 yards.

Vazquez had the last laugh though, finishing a low cross from Žan Kolmanič in the closing moments to secure three (3) points for the Verde & Black. The shutout was Austin's fifth of the 2025 season.

Goal-Scoring Summary ATX (1-0) - Brandon Vazquez (assisted by Žan Kolmanič) 81'

Media Assets Austin FC Post-Match Media Availability (credit Austin FC) Box Score - Austin FC vs. LA Galaxy | April 19, 2025 Match Highlights (credit Apple TV) Please note media may only use up to five (5) minutes of match highlights.

Match Information Venue: Q2 Stadium (Austin, TX) Attendance: 20,738 Weather: Cloudy, 80 degrees Referee: Rosendo Mendoza Assistant Referee 1: Nick Uranga Assistant Referee 2: Justin Howard 4th Official: Jair Marrufo VAR: Jose Carlos Rivero AVAR: TJ Zablocki Statistical source: MLSSoccer.com

Next Match Austin FC will play its fifth away match and tenth match overall of the 2025 Major League Soccer regular season against Houston Dynamo FC on Saturday, April 26 at 7:30 p.m. CT. The match will stream live in English and Spanish on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app.

On radio, the match will be broadcast on iHeart Radio's ALT 97.5 in English, as well as on TUDN Radio Austin (104.3-HD2, KLQB) in Spanish.

