New York City FC Signs Forward Zidane Yañez to a Short-Term Agreement

April 19, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







New York City FC today announced that it has signed Forward Zidane Yañez to a Short-Term Agreement. Yañez, who is currently an off-roster Homegrown, has been added via short-term call up.

After joining the Academy in 2021, Yañez became the club's 13th Homegrown at the conclusion of 2023, becoming the first Center Forward to sign a First Team Homegrown contract.

The Forward was invited to preseason with the First Team in January and has made one appearance-playing all 90 minutes-for New York City FC II this season. The Chilean youth international most recently competed in the 2025 South American U-17 Championship earlier this month, starting all six matches and scoring a goal to help Chile finish fourth and qualify for the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025.

Yañez traveled with the team to New England and will be available for selection ahead of tonight's match.

