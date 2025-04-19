New York City FC Signs Forward Zidane Yañez to a Short-Term Agreement
April 19, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York City FC News Release
New York City FC today announced that it has signed Forward Zidane Yañez to a Short-Term Agreement. Yañez, who is currently an off-roster Homegrown, has been added via short-term call up.
After joining the Academy in 2021, Yañez became the club's 13th Homegrown at the conclusion of 2023, becoming the first Center Forward to sign a First Team Homegrown contract.
The Forward was invited to preseason with the First Team in January and has made one appearance-playing all 90 minutes-for New York City FC II this season. The Chilean youth international most recently competed in the 2025 South American U-17 Championship earlier this month, starting all six matches and scoring a goal to help Chile finish fourth and qualify for the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025.
Yañez traveled with the team to New England and will be available for selection ahead of tonight's match.
Transaction: New York City FC today signs Forward Zidane Yañez to a Short-Term Agreement.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from April 19, 2025
- Timbers Host LAFC at Providence Park Tonight - Portland Timbers
- LA Galaxy Fall 1-0 on the Road to Austin FC at Q2 Stadium on Saturday Afternoon - LA Galaxy
- Late Goal Lifts Austin FC over la Galaxy - Austin FC
- Earthquakes Face Sporting Kansas City at PayPal Park TONIGHT at 7:30 p.m. PT - San Jose Earthquakes
- New York City FC Signs Forward Zidane Yañez to a Short-Term Agreement - New York City FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New York City FC Stories
- New York City FC Signs Forward Zidane Yañez to a Short-Term Agreement
- Availability Report: Two out vs. New England
- New York City FC to Face Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC in the Round of 32 of the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup
- Keys to the Match: Take It Away
- Keys to the Match: Bounce Back