Cremaschi Bags Winner, Inter Miami CF Secures Clean Sheet in Road Win against Columbus Crew

April 19, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF (5W-0L-3D, 18 points) secured a 0-1 win on the road over Columbus Crew today to extend its unbeaten run to eight this 2025 MLS regular season and momentarily climb up to first place in the Eastern Conference standings. A goal from Academy product Benjamin Cremaschi led the team to victory in front of a record home crowd for the Crew of 60,614 fans at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, Ohio, while Royal Caribbean Icon of the Match Óscar Ustari recorded a clean sheet for a second consecutive regular season match. Additionally, Inter Miami is now the only remaining unbeaten team this 2025 MLS regular season after defeating Columbus Crew this afternoon.

Lineup Notes

Inter Miami took the pitch with Ustari between the sticks; Marcelo Weigandt, Gonzalo Luján, Noah Allen and Jordi Alba formed a back line of four; Benjamin Cremaschi, Sergio Busquets, Yannick Bright and Tadeo Allende started in midfield; captain Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez led the team's attack.

Match Action

Following a close start to the match with few opportunities in attack, Ustari had a notable intervention to keep the hosts scoreless in the 29th minute. The Argentine goalkeeper exhibited quick reflexes and saved an attempt from the center of the box from Max Arfsten.

Shortly after, Inter Miami opened the scoring on the other end in the 30th minute following a fantastic team play. A long ball from Suárez from the center of the pitch met Weigandt's run down the right flank, who subsequently delivered a precise first-time right-footed cross for Cremaschi to send the ball to the back of the net with a diving header inside the box. The goal was the first for Cremaschi this MLS regular season, while the assist was Weigandt's first this league campaign.

The second half presented another highly-contested 45 minutes, but the 0-1 scoreline ultimately remained unchanged for Inter Miami to claim all three points in its visit to Columbus and remain as the only unbeaten side this regular season. Additionally, Ustari had another superb performance in goal, recording three saves to keep a clean sheet for a second consecutive regular season fixture.

Post-Match Reaction

"I'm proud of the team's willingness, desire, and attitude, and I believe we came out stronger from a match and a week when we really needed it." said head coach Javier Mascherano.

Next Match

Next, Inter Miami will switch gears to focus on the team's upcoming visit to the Vancouver Whitecaps this Thursday, April 24, for the thrilling first leg in the series between the sides in the semifinals of the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup.

Stats

Possession:

CLB - 59.76%

MIA - 40.24%

Shots:

CLB - 18

MIA - 6

Saves:

CLB - 1

MIA - 3

Corners:

CLB - 3

MIA - 6

Fouls:

CLB - 10

MIA - 15

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from April 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.