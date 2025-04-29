Concacaf Champions Cup Scenarios: How Inter Miami CF Can Secure a Spot in the Final this Wednesday

April 29, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

This Wednesday, April 30, Inter Miami CF is set for a crucial match with its sights set on advancing to the final of the Concacaf Champions Cup for the first time in Club history. The team will host Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Chase Stadium for the second leg in the series between the sides in the semifinals of the 2025 edition of the prestigious continental competition. The crucial match is set to get underway at 8 p.m. ET.

Below we break down the scenarios for Inter Miami to secure a spot in the final of the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup.

Inter Miami CF Advances to the Final

The winner on aggregate (the addition of the result of both legs in the semifinals series) will advance to the final. Away goals serve as the primary tiebreaker. Below are the results that would guarantee Inter Miami one of the coveted spots in the final of the 2025 edition:

Inter Miami win by any 3-goal margin (e.g., 3-0, 4-1, 5-2, etc.).

Extra Time and Penalties if Necessary

The winner on aggregate (the addition of the result of both legs in the semifinals series) will advance to the final. Away goals serve as the primary tiebreaker. If necessary, extra time and a penalty shootout will decide a winner. Below is the result that would send the match to extra time on Wednesday:

Inter Miami wins 2-0 in regulation: Match goes to extra time (2-2 on aggregate). The team with more goals scored during extra time advances. If extra time ends in a draw, the winner will be determined through a penalty shootout.

Inter Miami CF Concludes 2025 Champions Cup Run

The winner on aggregate (the addition of the result of both legs in the semifinals series) will advance to the final. Away goals serve as the primary tiebreaker. Below are the results that would see Inter Miami conclude its participation in the tournament:

Lose or tie by any scoreline

Win by any 1-goal margin (e.g., 1-0, 2-1, 3-2, etc.): Inter Miami eliminated (still behind on aggregate).

