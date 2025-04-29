Julian Gressel Joins Minnesota United

April 29, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF announced today that Julian Gressel has joined Minnesota United.

Gressel, 31, joined Inter Miami ahead of the 2024 season and went on to make 40 appearances across all competitions for the Club, contributing one goal and 10 assists.

Notably, he was an important part of the squad that secured the 2024 Supporters' Shield with a record-breaking 74 points in the regular season to win the second title in the Club's history, making 32 appearances and recording a goal and nine assists in the process.

Inter Miami would like to thank Julian for his contributions, and wishes him well in his future.

