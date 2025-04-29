CF Montréal Begins Telus Canadian Championship Tournament in Toronto on Wednesday

TORONTO - CF Montréal will begin its 2025 TELUS Canadian Championship tournament by visiting Toronto FC at BMO Field on Wednesday at 7:00pm EDT (OneSoccer, BPM Sports, CJAD 800).

The 2025 edition of the competition will feature all 11 Canadian professional teams from Major League Soccer and the Canadian Premier League as well as the champions from each of the Ligue1 Quebec, League1 Ontario, League1 Alberta and League1 BC semi-professional leagues.

The winner of the TELUS Canadian Championship will lift the Voyageurs Cup and will qualify for the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup.

Aiming for a first Voyageurs Cup since 2021, CF Montréal will take on its Toronto FC rivals in a single-elimination preliminary round match.

The quarterfinals and semifinals will then be played in two-legged ties while the final will revert back to a single-match format.

In TELUS Canadian Championship play, Montreal holds a 19-21-23 record (62 goals for, 65 goals against) since 2008.

The two rivals will play each other for the first time in 2025. CF Montréal holds an overall record of 22-24-9 (77 goals for, 86 goals against) against Toronto FC across all competitions. At BMO Field, the Bleu-blanc-noir count on a 6-15-5 (34 goals for, 55 goals against) record in all competitions.

Against Toronto in this competition, Montreal holds a 6-7-4 total record (19 goals for, 21 goals against) and a 1-7-1 away record (8 goals for, 20 goals against).

Prince Owusu and Luca Petrasso will face their former team at BMO Field. Owusu spent the 2023 and 2024 seasons with Toronto FC and scored three goals in the 2024 TELUS Canadian Championship. Petrasso, a product of Toronto's academy, began his professional career with the club in 2022.

Forward Sunusi Ibrahim is currently the joint-leading goalscorer in Club history in the competition. The Nigerian is currently tied with Nacho Piatti with a tally of six goals. Ibrahim remains the only Bleu-blanc-noir player to have scored a hat trick in the competition. Ibrahim, Samuel Piette and Sébastian Breza are the three active CF Montréal players who won the Voyageurs Cup in 2021.

The Montrealers will return to Stade Saputo this Saturday to conclude a streak of three games in eight days by hosting the Philadelphia Union at 7:30pm EDT (MLS Season Pass, BPM Sports, TSN 690).

