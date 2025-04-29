Inter Miami CF Hosts Whitecaps for Decisive Second Leg in Champions Cup Semifinals

April 29, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF is set to host Vancouver Whitecaps FC this Wednesday, April 30 for the decisive second leg in the series between the sides in the semifinals of the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup. Kick off at Chase Stadium is set for 8 p.m. ET.

Tickets

Tickets for the thrilling Concacaf Champions Cup matchup are available!

Parking

Before heading to the game, view Chase Stadium's matchday parking information HERE! We encourage Fans to buy parking passes in advance of arrival to Chase Stadium. Buy your gameday parking pass!

Brightline - GOOOL Getter Trains

Inter Miami and Brightline are back for another action-packed season! Take GOOOL GETTER trains and complimentary shuttles from Brightline Fort Lauderdale Station directly to all the Inter Miami CF matches this season at Chase Stadium!

Where to Watch

Fans in the United States will be able to watch the match live in English on FS1 and OneSoccer, and in Spanish on TUDN and ViX+.

First Leg

Inter Miami will enter Wednesday's second leg matchup aiming to turn the aggregate score around after falling 2-0 on the road at the Whitecaps in the opening match of the series last Thursday.

Possible Scenarios

The winner on aggregate (the addition of the result of both legs in the semifinals series) will advance to the final. Away goals serve as the primary tiebreaker.

With any win by a three goal margin (e.g., 3-0, 4-1, 5-2, etc.), Inter Miami advances to the final. Conversely, a loss or draw with any scoreline or a win by a one goal margin for Inter Miami would see the Club conclude its 2025 Champions Cup run.

Additionally, if Inter Miami wins 2-0 in regulation the match will go to extra time (2-2 on aggregate). The team with more goals scored during extra time advances. If extra time ends in a draw, the winner will be determined through a penalty shootout.

What's Next?

The winner of the series will secure one of the coveted spots in the final of the competition. If Inter Miami advances to the final, the team would face the winner of the series between LIGA MX sides Tigres UANL and Cruz Azul.

Inter Miami in 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup

Inter Miami is playing in the semifinals of the Concacaf Champions Cup for the first time in Club history. The team kicked off its campaign defeating fellow MLS team Sporting Kansas City in Round One with a 4-1 aggregate scoreline, followed by a 4-0 win on aggregate over Jamaican side Cavalier FC in the Round of 16.

The team then defeated LAFC 3-2 on aggregate in the quarterfinals in a series which featured a heroic comeback from Inter Miami with a 3-1 win at home in the second leg.

Captain Lionel Messi has starred this Champions Cup campaign and is currently second amongst the top scorers with five goals in six appearances.

Scouting Vancouver Whitecaps FC

The Whitecaps first knocked out Costa Rican side Deportivo Saprissa in Round One, followed by LIGA MX's C.F. Monterrey in the Round of 16, and LIGA MX team Pumas UNAM in the quarterfinals.

Forward Brian White has been the team's leader thus far this Champions Cup campaign, scoring four times in seven appearances.

The Whitecaps most recently played won 1-3 on the road against Minessota United FC in MLS regular season action this past Sunday. The Canadian side has registered seven wins, one loss and two draws thus far this regular season and sits first in the Western Conference with an MLS-leading 23 points.

