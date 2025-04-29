Houston Dynamo FC Re-Sign Stalwart Defender Erik Sviatchenko

April 29, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC have re-signed defender Erik Sviatchenko to a contract through 2026 with a club option for 2027, the Club announced today.

Currently in his third season with the Dynamo, the Danish defender has been a key contributor to Houston's achievements over recent seasons, totaling 78 appearances (71 starts) in all competitions. Sviatchenko joined the Club in March 2023 and soon established himself as a pillar of Houston's defense, helping the Dynamo post 20 clean sheets in all competitions.

"Erik has been a stalwart at the center of our defense since arriving in Houston and a key contributor to our success over the past two seasons," said President of Soccer Pat Onstad. "We are pleased that Erik committed to Houston, and we look forward to his continued contributions as we push for a third successive playoff appearance this season."

So far this year, Sviatchenko has appeared in seven matches in what is Houston's 20 th MLS season, already contributing to three of Houston's four clean sheets.

"This is such a huge moment in my journey. Houston has been home for me and my family, and I truly believe in what we are building at the club," said Sviatchenko. "I want to thank the fans for their energy, passion and unwavering support - they are the heart of this club. I want to thank my teammates for pushing to create a winning culture in Houston. And I want to thank Pat, Asher, Ben and the entire Dynamo organization for believing in me from day one. I look forward to pushing for a return the Playoffs and building on our winning culture."

Sviatchenko was integral to last season's record-breaking campaign, contributing to nine clean sheets in all competitions, while helping Houston secure consecutive postseason appearances and new single-season Club records in points (54) and road wins (8). In 2024, the Dynamo allowed the third fewest goals (39) in regular season play and remained above the playoff line for the entire year, as the defender started in all but two of his 31 appearances.

In October 2024, the former Danish international scored his debut MLS goal for the Dynamo in a 2-1 home victory over the New England Revolution in a result that surpassed the 50-point mark for the season.

Sviatchenko, who has extensive experience in the UEFA Champions, Europa and Conference Leagues, proved his ability in another international club competition during the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup, scoring a goal in the second leg of the opening round to send Houston into the Round of 16 past St. Louis CITY SC. Notably, Houston advanced further in the international competition than any other MLS Western Conference team that year.

Club success followed soon after Sviatchenko's arrival in 2023, contributing to eight clean sheets in all competitions that year after making his debut in May. On the way to Houston lifting the 2023 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup trophy, he contributed to defensive efforts that never saw Houston trail in any match during the championship campaign. The victory earned Houston its fourth domestic title and spot in the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup.

Additionally, in the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs, the centerback contributed a clean sheet on the way to Houston reaching the Western Conference Final, holding rivals Sporting Kansas City scoreless in the Western Conference Semifinals.

In 2023 Leagues Cup play, the Dynamo advanced to the Round of 16, including victories over Liga MX powerhouses Santos Laguna and Pachuca, with Sviatchenko helping to hold the latter off the scoresheet in that matchup.

Before joining the Dynamo, Sviatchenko led an accomplished playing career in Europe (2010-2023) with FC Midtjylland in Denmark and Celtic FC in Scottland. With Midtjylland, he became the second most capped player in the history of the club with 325 appearances across all competitions and won five titles. With Celtic, Sviatchenko totaled 63 appearances and contributed to six titles. Notably, he was vice-captain during the club's historic 2016/2017 'Invincibles' season when Celtic went undefeated in 47 games to win the domestic treble that includes the Scottish League Cup, Scottish Cup and Scottish Premiership titles. The defender represented both clubs in three international tournaments, earning a combined 59 appearances in the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League.

Sviatchenko has earned five caps for the Denmark national team and made his debut in a 3-2 victory over the U.S. Men's National Team on March 25, 2015.

TRANSACTION : Houston Dynamo FC re-signed defender Erik Sviatchenko to a contract through 2026 with a club option for 2027.

ERIK SVIATCHENKO BIO :

NAME: Erik Sviatchenko

POSITION: Defender

DATE OF BIRTH: October 4, 1991 (33)

BIRTHPLACE: Viborg, Denmark

HEIGHT: 6 ft.

WEIGHT: 180 Ibs.

PREVIOUS CLUB: Houston Dynamo FC

FIFA NATIONALITY: Denmark

