Alexandre Panneton and Hassoun Camara Join CF Montréal

June 19, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

CF Montréal is proud to announce the appointment of Alexandre Panneton as Vice-President and Chief Communications and Branding Officer, as well as Hassoun Camara as Director, Strategic Communications. Hassoun will join the Club as of today, while Alexandre will officially join the organization July 14.

These appointments mark an important step in the Club's desire to strengthen its position in the Montreal sports ecosystem, increase its visibility and strengthen the relationship with its fans and the community.

Alexandre Panneton will provide strategic direction for all of CF Montréal's branding, communications and media relations activities. With solid experience in the world of marketing, communications and management, notably at BPM Sports and TVA Sports, he brings an integrated vision of brand and content management. His leadership will help grow the Club's presence in the sporting ecosystem.

A former player of the Club and a respected figure in the Montreal community, Hassoun Camara will ensure the strategic management of all Club communications. In addition to acting as a spokesperson for the organization, one of his key mandates will include maintaining strong collaboration with the media and various stakeholders, while embodying CF Montréal's values. Passionate about sporting discipline and an excellent communicator, Hassoun has been a commentator for CF Montréal games on TVA Sports as well as for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on ICI Radio-Canada. With more than 200 conferences to his credit, with companies and academic institutions, he shares a message of resilience and perseverance with his audience.

"We are very pleased to welcome Alexandre and Hassoun in these key roles. Their complementarity, strategic acumen and knowledge of soccer and the media landscape will be valuable assets to our organization. The arrival of Alexandre and Hassoun is part of our transformation and our ambitions to grow CF Montréal, on and off the pitch," said Gabriel Gervais, President and CEO of CF Montréal.







