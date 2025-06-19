Sounders FC Continues FIFA Club World Cup 2025© Group Stage Play with Fixture against Spanish Power Atlético Madrid

RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Sounders FC continues FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ Group Stage play with a match against Spanish power Atlético Madrid on Thursday, June 19 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (3:00 p.m. PT / DAZN).

Seattle fell in its first Group Stage contest 2-1 to South American champion Botafogo on Sunday evening. Cristian Roldan bagged a goal for the Rave Green in the contest, becoming the first MLS player to score in the tournament's history.

Following the result against Botafogo, Sounders FC sits in third place in the Group B standings, tied on points with Atlético Madrid but leading in the goal differential tiebreaker. Paris Saint-Germain leads the group with three points and a plus-four goal difference.

Atlético Madrid, currently in its offseason, finished third in the La Liga standings last season. The club is led by Head Coach Diego Simeone, who has been at the helm since 2011, making him Europe's second-longest tenured manager. Forward Julián Alvarez led the team with 29 goals in all competitions last season.

Following Thursday's contest, Seattle concludes Group B play with a fixture against 2025 UEFA Champions League winner Paris Saint-Germain on Monday, June 23 (12:00 p.m. PT / DAZN).

