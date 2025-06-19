Inter Miami CF Beats FC Porto, Becomes First CONCACAF Team Ever to Beat UEFA Side in Official Competition

June 19, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF made history this afternoon at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, defeating Portuguese powerhouse FC Porto 2-1 in dramatic fashion in the team's second group stage match in what marked the Club's first-ever victory in the global competition. Additionally, the win saw Inter Miami become the first club in CONCACAF history to defeat a European opponent in an official competition and the first team from the United States to win in a match in a Club World Cup.

Great strikes from midfielder Telasco Segovia and captain Lionel Messi sealed the comeback win for Inter Miami at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. Notably, Messi's fantastic free-kick saw him reach the 50 goal mark across all competitions for the Club.

Lineup Notes

Inter Miami kicked off the match with Ustari in goal; Marcelo Weigandt, Ian Fray, Maximiliano Falcón and Noah Allen formed the back four; Benjamin Cremaschi and Sergio Busquets and started in midfield, being flanked by Allende and Segovia; captain Messi and striker Luis Suárez led the team's attack.

Match Action

The match opened with FC Porto opening the scoring in the eight minute through a penalty converted by forward Samu Aghehowa.

Suárez and Cremaschi came close to equalizing in the 19th and 35th minutes respectively, but both attempts were met by saves from Porto's goalkeeper.

Moments after, center back Falcón made a crucial defensive intervention in the 39th minute, making a goal line clearance to deny an attempt from Rodrigo Mora.

Inter Miami found the equalizer early in the second half through Segovia, who sent the ball to the back of the net with a powerful right-footed finish to cap off a fantastic passing sequence from the team. Weigandt provided the assist on the play with a precise cross from the right wing.

Messi then secured the comeback in fantastic fashion in the 54th minute, curling a free kick into the top right corner to give Inter Miami the 2-1 lead. Notably, the strike took the Argentine legend's tally for the Club to 50 across all competitions, while it also was his sixth in Club World Cup tournaments.

The 2-1 scoreline would then remain unchanged through the final whistle for Inter Miami to claim all three points with a historic win.

Post-Match Reaction

"Today is a historic day for our club," said head coach Javier Mascherano. "Regardless of the result, it was a source of pride to play with the courage they showed. In fútboll, there are hierarchies, and we faced a team with a hierarchy, with world-class players. But we were convinced of what we have to do: if we have a plan, if we support each other, if we're united, but above all, if we dare to play, we can compete... Now we have to recover and give our all on Monday to try to qualify."

Next Match

Next, Inter Miami will take on Brazilian side Palmeiras in its third and final Club World Cup group stage meeting on Monday, June 23 at 9 p.m. ET. With a draw, Inter Miami would secure its place in the Round of 16 of the Club World Cup. Fans from all around the globe can watch every Club World Cup game free on DAZN.com.

Stats

Possession:

MIA - 49%

POR - 51%

Shots:

MIA - 6

POR - 15

Saves:

MIA - 1

POR - 3

Corners:

MIA - 2

POR - 4

Fouls:

MIA - 13

POR - 15







Major League Soccer Stories from June 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.