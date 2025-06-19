Sounders FC Falls 3-1 to Spanish Power Atlético Madrid on Thursday Afternoon at Lumen Field

June 19, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

SEATTLE, WASH. - Sounders FC lost 3-1 to La Liga side Atlético Madrid in its second match of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ on Thursday afternoon in front of a crowd of 51,636 fans on the Emerald Queen Casino at Lumen Field. Albert Rusnák scored for the Rave Green, his team-leading ninth goal in all competitions this year and 31st since joining the club, one behind Will Bruin for ninth in club history. The result puts Seattle in fourth place in the Group B standings with one more Group Stage match to play against 2025 UEFA Champions League winner Paris Saint-Germain on Monday, June 23 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (12:00 p.m. / DAZN).

MATCH NOTES

The result puts Seattle in fourth place in the Group B standings with one match remaning for the Rave Green in group play. Paris Saint-Germain leads the group with three points and a plus-four goal differential at time of writing.

Albert Rusnák's goal in the 50th minute was good for his team-leading ninth of the season in all competitions and 31st since joining the club, one behind Will Bruin for ninth in club history.

Brian Schmetzer made five changes to the starting lineup from Sunday's match against Botafogo, with Kalani Kossa-Rienzi, Jonathan Bell, Reed Baker-Whiting, Pedro de la Vega and Paul Rothrock replacing Alex Roldan, Kim Kee-hee, Nouhou, Jesús Ferreira and Ryan Kent, respectively.

Danny Musovski recorded his 50th all-competition appearance for Seattle with his start today. The striker joined Seattle prior to the 2024 season.

Seattle is one of three Major League Soccer teams competing in the tournament alongside Inter Miami CF and Los Angeles FC. Miami sits second in Group A following its 2-1 win over FC Porto in its second match of the tournament. LAFC currently sits in third place in Group D, facing off against Espérance Sportive de Tunis tomorrow, also its second match of the Group Stage.

Following today's result, Seattle concludes its Group Stage play with a match against 2025 UEFA Champions League winner Paris Saint-Germain on Monday, June 23 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (12:00 p.m. PT / DAZN).

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 1 - Atlético Madrid 3

Thursday, June 19, 2025

Venue: Lumen Field

Referee: Yael Falcon

Assistants: Maximiliano Del Yesso, Facundo Rodríguez

Fourth Official: Campbell-Kirk Kawana-Kaugh

VAR: Hernán Mastrángelo

Attendance: 51,636

Weather: 66 degrees and cloudy

SCORING SUMMARY

ATM - Pablo Barrios (Giuliano Simeone) 11'

ATM - Axel Witsel (Robin Le Normand) 47'

SEA - Albert Rusnák 50'

ATM - Pablo Barrios 55'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

ATM - Rodrigo De Paul (caution) 42'

SEA - Paul Rothrock (caution) 63'

ATM - Conor Gallagher (caution) 77'

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Sounders FC - Stefan Frei - Captain; Kalani Kossa-Rienzi (Georgi Minoungou 79'), Jackson Ragen, Jonathan Bell, Reed Baker-Whiting; Obed Vargas, Cristian Roldan; Pedro de la Vega (Ryan Kent 60'), Albert Rusnák (João Paulo 79'), Paul Rothrock (Alex Roldan 65'); Danny Musovski (Jesús Ferreira 60')

Substitutes not used: Andrew Thomas, Jacob Castro, Kim Kee-hee, Yeimar Gómez Andrade, Cody Baker, Nouhou, Travian Sousa, Danny Leyva, Osaze De Rosario, Jordan Morris

Total shots: 17

Shots on goal: 4

Fouls: 11

Offside: 3

Corner-Kicks: 4

Saves: 4

Atlético Madrid - Jan Oblak; Javier Galán, Robin Le Normand, José Giménez (Axel Witsel HT), Marcos Llorente; Rodrigo De Paul (Conor Gallagher 65'), Jorge Resurrección (Ángel Correa 70'), Pablo Barrios, Giuliano Simeone; Julián Alvarez (Nahuel Molina 82'), Alexander Sørloth (Antoine Griezmann 65')

Substitutes not used: César Azpilicueta, Antonio Gomis, Ilias Kostis, Thomas Lemar, Samuel Lino, Reinildo Mandava, Juan Musso, Rodrigo Riquelme, Javi Serrano, Carlos Martín

Total shots: 15

Shots on goal: 7

Fouls: 13

Offside: 0

Corner-kicks: 2

Saves: 3







