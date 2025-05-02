Inter Miami CF Set to Host New York Red Bulls on Saturday

May 2, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF (5W-1L-3D, 18 points) continues its 2025 MLS regular season campaign at home this weekend, with the Club hosting the New York Red Bulls (4W-3L-3D, 15 points) this Saturday, May 3. Kick off at Chase Stadium is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Royal Caribbean's "City of Icons" Takes Over Chase Stadium

Inter Miami CF fans, get ready to experience more than just a match, prepare to enter the City of Icons. This Saturday, May 3, our iconic partner Royal Caribbean is transforming the matchday into a can't-miss event with unforgettable pre-match and halftime experiences, exclusive giveaways, food and drink samples, and more - all designed to celebrate icons on the field and beyond.

Arrive early to score an exclusive City of Icons hat, available while supplies last at all main gates (Gates 1, 2, 3), VIP entrances, and the Fan Zone. Distribution starts as soon as soon as gates open, so make sure to arrive on time! Fan Zone and parking lots open three (3) hours ahead of the scheduled kickoff of Inter Miami CF matches, while Chase Stadium Gates open 90 minutes prior to the scheduled kickoff time.

Parking

Before heading to the game, view Chase Stadium's matchday parking information HERE! We encourage Fans to buy parking passes in advance of arrival to Chase Stadium. Buy your gameday parking pass!

Brightline - GOOOL Getter Trains

Inter Miami and Brightline are back for another action-packed season! Take GOOOL GETTER trains and complimentary shuttles from Brightline Fort Lauderdale Station directly to all the Inter Miami CF matches this season at Chase Stadium!

Where to Watch

Fans in more than 100 countries and regions can sign up for MLS Season Pass to access every MLS game with no blackouts, along with in-depth coverage and analysis, exclusive content, and more - including the annual Leagues Cup tournament, Campeones Cup, MLS All-Star Game, Audi MLS Cup Playoffs games, and select MLS NEXT Pro matches.

MLS Season Pass is available through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, Android devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, as well as on the web at tv.apple.com. Fans can also access MLS Season Pass from the Apple TV app on Apple Vision Pro, where they can watch games alongside other apps in their physical space; within an Environment, so the screen feels 100 feet wide; and in Spatial Audio for an even more immersive viewing experience. All matches feature commentary in English and Spanish, while select matches involving Canadian teams will also offer commentary in French.

Additionally, ESPN 106.3 will air all 34 games and playoff matches of Inter Miami CF, providing comprehensive coverage to English-speaking fútbol enthusiasts in the region. Spanish language radio broadcast, meanwhile, will be available on Deportes Radio 760AM.

Past Regular Season Match

Inter Miami will aim to bounce back quickly after its first loss this regular season last Sunday, falling 3-4 against FC Dallas in a highly contested match. Forwards Fafa Picault and Allen Obando, and defender David Martínez scored the team's goals in the match at Chase Stadium.

Previously Against New York Red Bulls

Saturday's fixture presents the 11th matchup between the sides in Club history. Inter Miami has previously recorded four wins and six losses against the Red Bulls.

Last regular season, each side claimed a win. New York first won at home in March, followed by a dominant 6-2 Inter Miami win at Chase Stadium in May which included a historic performance by Lionel Messi with five assists and a goal, and a Luis Suárez hat trick.

Familiar Faces

One former Inter Miami player may play once again at Chase Stadium this weekend, with defender Dylan Nealis currently on the books at the Red Bulls.

Scouting New York Red Bulls

The Red Bulls visit South Florida after winning 1-0 at home againist CF Montréal in their past regular season fixture last Saturday. In all, the New York side has registered four wins, three losses and three draws for a total 15 points and sits ninth in the Eastern Conference table.

Cameroonian forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, who was signed as a reinforcement ahead of the 2025 season, has been the team's leader thus far this league campaign with four goals and an assist to his name. Additionally, fellow designated player Emil Forsberg will be another player to keep an eye on, having contributed three goals and two assists.

