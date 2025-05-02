LA Galaxy Travel to Face Sporting Kansas City at Children's Mercy Park on Sunday, May 4
May 2, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
LA Galaxy News Release
LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy continue their 2025 MLS Regular Season campaign by next travelling to face Sporting Kansas City at Children's Mercy Park on Sunday, May 4 (4:00 p.m. PT; MLS Season Pass).
LA Galaxy Against Sporting Kansas City
Sunday's match marks the 82nd meeting across all competitions between the Galaxy and Sporting Kansas City, with LA leading the all-time series 33-29-19. Against Sporting KC, LA holds a 28-26-18 record in league play and a 5-3-1 record in the MLS Cup Playoffs. In 37 all-time matches played on the road against Kansas City in league play, LA holds a 10-18-9 record. In two matches played against Sporting KC during the 2024 campaign, the LA Galaxy held an unbeaten record of 2-0-0 (7 GF, 4 GA). The last time the Galaxy played Sporting KC on the road, LA earned a 3-2 come-from-behind win at Children's Mercy Park on March 23, 2024. In the last meeting between the two teams, the Galaxy defeated Sporting 4-2 at Dignity Health Sports Park on June 15, 2024. Notably, LA is unbeaten in its last five matches played (2-0-3; 11 GF, 8 GA) against Kansas City dating back to Sept. 4, 2022.
LA Galaxy at Sporting Kansas City
2025 MLS Regular Season
Sunday, May 4, 2025 | 4:00 p.m. PT (Actual Kick: 4:10 p.m. PT)
Children's Mercy Park | Kansas City, Kan.
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
MLS Season Pass English Broadcast | Jake Zivin (Play-By-Play); Taylor Twellman (Analyst)
MLS Season Pass Spanish Broadcast | Sammy Sadovnik (Play-By-Play); Diego Valeri (Analyst)
