LA Galaxy and FOX 11 Strike Deal to Re-Air Regular Season Matches for 2025 Season

May 2, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LOS ANGELES - The six-time and reigning MLS Cup Champion LA Galaxy and FOX 11, the Los Angeles FOX broadcast television affiliate, have entered into an agreement to air LA Galaxy match replays on Friday evenings at 5:30 p.m. PT (with select matches to air on Tuesdays) on FOX 11 Plus (KCOP-TV). The collaboration between FOX 11 and the LA Galaxy is aimed at increasing accessibility for fans and families across Southern California by bringing LA Galaxy soccer into more homes on free, over-the-air television.

Kicking off this Friday, May 2, with the LA Galaxy's home matchup against the Portland Timbers, FOX 11 Plus (KCOP-TV) will exhibit the club's remaining regular season matches on the Friday immediately following the original live broadcast, offering a weekly window for fans to catch up on the action.

"Partnering with FOX 11 allows us to make LA Galaxy matches more accessible to families across Southern California," said Tom Braun, President and Chief Operating Officer, LA Galaxy. "By re-airing games each week, we're creating more opportunities for fans to experience the excitement of LA Galaxy soccer from the comfort of home and helping grow the next generation of supporters."

This partnership reflects the LA Galaxy's ongoing commitment to community, fan engagement, and to expanding the reach of the club's brand through inclusive programming. Re-airing matches on Friday evenings provides a convenient option for fans who may have missed the live broadcast or who want to relive the highlights with friends and family.

"We're proud to team up with the reigning MLS Cup Champion, LA Galaxy, to bring one of Southern California's most iconic sports franchises to our viewers every week on FOX 11 Plus (KCOP-TV)," said Steve Carlston, Senior Vice President and General Manager of FOX 11. "This partnership reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering free, local sports content that brings families together and celebrates the passion of our community."

All live LA Galaxy matches are available through MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. MLS Season Pass features every live MLS regular season match in over 100 countries and regions. Re-airs offer an entry point to MLS Season Pass and accessibility for fans who have missed the live stream.

Mulier Fortis served as the media advisor to the LA Galaxy and negotiated the deal on its behalf.

Full Re-Air Schedule:

MATCH AIR DATE TIME (PT)

vs PORTLAND FRI 5/2 5:30PM

@ KANSAS CITY FRI 5/9 5:30PM

@ NEW YORK TUE 5/13 10PM

@ PHILADELPHIA FRI 5/16 5:30PM

vs LAFC FRI 5/23 5:30PM

vs SALT LAKE FRI 6/6 5:30PM

@ ST. LOUIS FRI 6/20 5:30PM

@ COLORADO FRI 6/27 5:30PM

@ SAN JOSE TUE 7/1 10PM

vs VANCOUVER FRI 7/11 5:30PM

vs D.C. TUE 7/15 10PM

vs AUSTIN FRI 7/18 10PM

@ LAFC* TUE 7/22 5:30PM

@ HOUSTON TUE 7/29 10PM

vs SEATTLE FRI 8/15 5:30PM

@ MIAMI FRI 8/22 5:30PM

vs COLORADO FRI 8/29 5:30PM

vs DALLAS FRI 9/5 5:30PM

@ SEATTLE FRI 9/19 5:30PM

vs CINCINNATI FRI 9/26 5:30PM

vs KANSAS CITY FRI 10/3 5:30PM

@ DALLAS FRI 10/10 5:30PM

vs MINNESOTA FRI 10/24 5:30PM

*to air as part of LAFC Encore

