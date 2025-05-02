LA Galaxy Loan Ascel Essengue to USL Championship Side Phoenix Rising FC

May 2, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy today announced that the club has loaned defender Ascel Essengue to USL Championship side Phoenix Rising FC through Nov. 30, 2025. Additionally, the Galaxy have the right to recall Essengue from his loan with Phoenix.

Essengue, 22, has recorded five goals in 79 appearances (66 starts) across all competitions with the LA Galaxy's second team (LA Galaxy II, Ventura County FC) in the USL Championship (2021-22) and MLS NEXT Pro (2023-24). In seven matches played across all competitions with Ventura County FC this season, Essengue has recorded two goals. During the 2024 campaign, Essengue recorded three goals in 30 matches played (29 starts) across all competitions for Ventura County FC (MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season, MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs, US Open Cup). The Yaoundé, Cameroon, native made 26 appearances for LA Galaxy II during the 2023 MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season. In two seasons played in the USL Championship with LA Galaxy II (2021-22), the Kadji Sports Academy product made 16 appearances (4 starts).

