Sounders FC Hosts St. Louis CITY SC on Saturday Night at Lumen Field

May 2, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Sounders FC hosts St. Louis CITY SC on Saturday, May 3 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM).

The Rave Green are coming off a 1-1 draw with the Colorado Rapids on April 26. Danny Musovski scored for Seattle, his third consecutive match recording a strike, the longest streak of his MLS career.

With the result, Sounders FC currently sits in ninth place in the Western Conference with 13 points (3-3-4). St. Louis is in 12th place in the West with 10 points (2-4-4).

Seattle and Colorado have met five times in MLS play with the Rave Green holding a 4-1-0 record, falling to the Midwestern side for the first time ever earlier this year 1-0 at Energizer Park.

Sounders FC goalkeeper Stefan Frei is looking to record his 400th all-competition appearance for the club, becoming one of seven players in MLS history to reach that milestone with one team.

Tacoma Defiance forward Osaze De Rosario is available for selection in Saturday's match via Short-Term Agreement.

Following Saturday's matchup, Seattle begins a three-match road stretch against Houston Dynamo FC on Saturday, May 10 (5:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, iHeartMedia Seattle, El Rey 1360 AM), LAFC on Wednesday, May 14 (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, iHeartMedia Seattle, El Rey 1360 AM) and the Portland Timbers on Saturday, May 17 (6:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, FS1, FOX Deportes, iHeartMedia Seattle, El Rey 1360 AM).

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Global Stream: Apple TV

Talent (English): Mark Rogondino & Heath Pearce

Talent (Spanish): Sergio Ruiz & Walter Roque

Local Radio: 93.3 KJR FM

Talent: Danny Jackson, Steve Zakuani & Michelle Ludtka

Pre-Match, Halftime & Post-Match: Jackson Felts, Pete Fewing & Kelyn Rowe

Local Radio (Spanish): El Rey 1360 AM

Talent: Mario Rodriguez, Felipe Maqueda, Carlos Tapia & Marlo Vilela

