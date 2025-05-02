Match Preview: Charlotte FC at Columbus Crew

May 2, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC is on the road this weekend as they travel to Columbus, OH to take on the Columbus Crew at Lower.com Field. Saturday's match will be the seventh all-time matchup between Charlotte FC and Columbus Crew. Charlotte FC is unbeaten in five of the previous six matches against the Crew.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of Saturday's match:

Match: Charlotte FC vs Columbus Crew

When: Saturday, May 3

Where: Lower.com Field, Columbus, OH

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

Listen: WFNZ 92.7 FM (English) & WOLS 106.1 FM (Spanish) For all other radio station affiliates in the Carolinas, click here.

The Crown's Tactical Identity:

Charlotte FC is coming off a tough loss, as they fell short against New England Revolution at Bank of America Stadium last Saturday. Charlotte FC will need to find their grit as they travel to face a very strong and organized Columbus Crew side that loves to dictate match tempo.

Competition is no issue for Charlotte; over the first 10 games of 2025, Charlotte has played its best soccer since entering the league in 2022. The Crown's 6-3-1 record and plus-eight goal differential are all top club marks through 10 matches of a season. The Crown has proven to be resilient, especially coming off of losses this season, having followed every loss with a win the next match.

Despite the injury absences of key players including Nathan Byrne and Pep Biel, Charlotte will have to stay strong throughout the entire match and look to their available attacking options if they wish to earn all three points on Saturday.

"I think our shape has given us stability and continuity. Players understand what were after with and without the ball and I think we're improving every game." said Dean Smith in his press conference.

The Opponent:

Under head coach Wilfried Nancy, Columbus continues to play a possession-oriented and very organized game. The Crew want to possess the match so that they can press lines and get numbers into the attack. The Crew are good at what they do, plain and simple.

With just eight goals conceded this season, their backline has shown the ability to completely shut a team's attack down with ease. Columbus has won four of their last five matches, including two of their last three home matches. Their last five games have been one-goal matches in which they have gone 4-1-0.

Diego Rossi will be one to watch for in the match. The forward currently holds five goals and one assist. Rossi is clinical in front of goal, and his ability to see and make diagonal runs has been key to Columbus' success in breaking down defenses.

Newest Additions

Both Charlotte FC and Columbus Crew added new faces to their rosters prior to the closure of the transfer window. Columbus Crew acquired forward Ibrahim Aliyu from Houston Dynamo. In his first season with the Dynamo, the twenty-three-year-old appeared in 24 regular season matches (16 starts) and scored three goals and added three assists. He appeared in four postseason matches, helping the Dynamo reach the Western Conference Final.

Charlotte FC welcomed defender, Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty. The 20-year-old Canadian youth international, has already amassed 88 appearances in Major League Soccer. He signed a Homegrown contract with Toronto FC as a 15-year-old in 2020 and in 2021 became the youngest player ever called up to the Canadian national team.

