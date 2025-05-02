CF Montréal Hosts the Philadelphia Union Saturday at Stade Saputo

MONTREAL - CF Montréal will cap off a series of three games in eight days by hosting the Philadelphia Union at Stade Saputo this Saturday at 7:30pm EDT (MLS Season Pass, BPM Sports, TSN 690). By the same token, the Bleu-blanc-noir will begin a streak of eight games in all competitions during the month of May.

Last Wednesday, the Montrealers eliminated its Toronto FC rivals from the 2025 TELUS Canadian Championship in a preliminary round match. Giacomo Vrioni scored his first goal in a Montreal uniform, Joel Waterman scored his first Canadian Championship goal and CF Montréal advanced to the quarterfinals with a 3-2 penalty shootout win following a 2-2 draw.

In the quarterfinals, a home and away series, the Montrealers will take on the winner of the preliminary round match between Forge FC and the Halifax Wanderers to be played on Wednesday, May 7 in Hamilton.

In MLS Regular season play, interim head coach Marco Donadel's squad holds an overall record of 11-9-10 (54 goals for, 46 goals against) when facing the Union. On home soil against Philadelphia, CF Montréal has a 9-4-2 record (33 goals for, 22 goals against).

Sitting in 3rd place of the Eastern Conference, the Philadelphia Union is in its first season under head coach Bradley Carnell. With the South African in charge, the Union hold a 6-3-1 record and have played two consecutive 3-0 wins in their last two games, against Atlanta United and D.C. United respectively.

Last season, both clubs played each other twice in the month of June. The two teams played a 2-2 draw on June 1 in Chester, Pennsylvania, then CF Montréal defeated the Union 4-2 at Stade Saputo on June 29. CF Montréal also played the Union in the 2024 Leagues Cup, losing 2-0 loss in the Round of 32.

Defender Brandan Craig will play against his former team for the first time in the Bleu-blanc-noir uniform. The Philadelphia native is a Union academy product. He played two seasons with the Union's reserve side in 2020 and 2021 before graduating to the first team in 2022.

