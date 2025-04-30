CF Montréal Knocks out Toronto FC

April 30, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

TORONTO - CF Montréal eliminated Toronto FC 3-2 on penalties following a 2-2 draw in the preliminary round of the 2025 TELUS Canadian Championship on Wednesday night at BMO Field. With the victory, the Montrealers secured its spot in the quarterfinals of the tournament.

Toronto opened the scoring in the first half following Theo Corbeanu's goal in the 30th minute.

Defender Joel Waterman then tied the game for the Bleu-blanc-noir in the 70th minute with his first TELUS Canadian Championship goal.

Tyrese Spicer regained the lead for Toronto in the 74th minute.

Forward Giacomo Vrioni scored his first-ever goal in a Montreal uniform on the volley to tie the game up in the 89th minute.

During the penalty shootout, Jonathan Sirois made two saves, while Joel Waterman, Dante Sealy and Dominic Iankov converted their penalties.

In the quarterfinals, a home and away series, the Montrealers will face the winners of the preliminary round match between Forge FC and the Halifax Wanderers which will be played on Wednesday, May 7 in Hamilton.

The Bleu-blanc-noir will conclude its series of three games in eight days by hosting the Philadelphia Union at Stade Saputo this Saturday at 7:30pm EDT (MLS Season Pass, BPM Sports, TSN 690).

GAME NOTES

-Samuel Piette played in his 13th TELUS Canadian Championship game..

-Tom Pearce and Luca Petrasso registered their first assist in the TELUS Canadian Championship.

MARCO DONADEL

"I really just asked the players to show their qualities on the field and they really did a great job. I know that they don't give up. So they just do what they're able to do, and it's just the beginning of this process. I was surprised at myself to be so quiet during the penalty shootout. I felt the confidence in the eyes of my players. I was very quiet and everything went the way it had to be. "

JONATHAN SIROIS

"I hope that this win gives us the boost that we need to get on and start winning into our season. I think we all know that collectively, we've been playing pretty well. I hope that this win tonight can help us in terms of energy and momentum. As a Montrealer, it's very special to win against Toronto and I think that winning in a penalty shootout has a little better taste to it."

