Kévin Denkey Wins MLS Goal of the Matchday for Matchday 10
April 30, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Cincinnati News Release
FC Cincinnati forward Kévin Denkey has won AT&T Goal of the Matchday honors for Matchday 10, earning an overwhelming 65.3% of the fan vote.
The award marks the 10th time in club history an FC Cincinnati player has taken home MLS Goal of the Matchday honors, the first since Luca Orellano's Matchday 30 goal last year against CF Montréal.
Denkey netted a brace in Saturday's 2-1 win over Sporting Kansas City, but secured the multi-goal performance in style, latching onto a Luca Orellano cross and firing a stunning bicycle kick into the net to seal Cincinnati's 2-1 victory over Sporting Kansas City.
