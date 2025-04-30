New England Revolution Academy Highlights: April 30

April 30, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - Three Revolution Academy teams were in action over the weekend, with the Under-15s, Under-14s, and Under-13s combining for an undefeated 3-0-0 record against Bayside United FC on Saturday at the Revolution Training Center.

Pictured: Revolution Academy U-15s squad.

The U-15s opened the weekend with a 4-1 victory over Bayside. Davi Pereira (2011 - Revere, Mass.) scored twice, while Shifaq Fazl (2010 - Branford, Conn.) contributed a goal and an assist. Midfielder Braeden Anderson (2010 - Norton, Mass.) also found the scoresheet in the weekend contest.

The U-14s earned a 4-1 victory of their own on Saturday, with Musah Adamu (2011 - Manchester, Conn.) recording two goals and one assist in the match. Landon Ho Sang (2011 - Springfield, Mass.) opened the scoring for New England, while Brennan McWeeny (2012 - Milton, Mass.) tallied a second-half goal.

The U-13s rounded out the weekend, defeating Bayside, 3-1. Marlito Quijada (2012 - Ashland, Mass.) led the Revolution's attack with a goal-and-assist performance, while Drake Roberts (2012 - Bedford, Mass.) and Darragh Nugent (2012 - Braintree, Mass.) also contributed to the scoring.

All five Academy teams return to MLS NEXT action this weekend. On Saturday, the U-18s and U-16s travel to the New York Red Bulls, while the U-15s, U-14s, and U-13s host the Boston Bolts. Click here or visit Revolutionsoccer.net/Academy for more details.

UNDER 15s

New England Revolution U-15s vs. Bayside United FC U-15s

Saturday, April 26, 2025 - Revolution Training Center

New England Revolution 4, Bayside United FC 1

Scoring Summary:

NE - Braeden Anderson (Lucas Pereira) 15'

NE - Davi Pereira (Shifaq Fazl) 16'

BAY - 36'

NE - Davi Pereira

NE - Shifaq Fazl (Jude Chisholm) 80'

Revolution U-15s: JV De Almeida (Zach LaPierre 40'); Tobin Farmer, Makai Harr (Niaz Sacirbey 50'), Alex Lewis, Braeden Anderson; Frankie Caruso (Alex Gomes, 50'), Jesse Ebere (Logan Azar 50'), Davi Pereira (Bayron Morales 40'); Rikelme De Almeida (Shayne Dos Santos 40'), Shifaq Fazl, Lucas Pereira (Jude Chisholm 50').

Substitutes Not Used: None.

UNDER 14s

New England Revolution U-14s vs. Bayside United FC U-14s

Saturday, April 26, 2025 - Revolution Training Center

New England Revolution 4, Bayside United FC 1

Scoring Summary:

BAY - 40'

NE - Landon Ho Sang (Musah Adamu) 43'

NE- Musah Adamu (Jayden Lefter) 67'

NE- Brennan McWeeney (Arthur Bernardino) 68'

NE- Musah Adamu (JP Munko) 70'

Revolution U-14s: Charles Wallace; Vaughn Scholz, Dalu Nwazojie, Thierry Maurer (JP Munko 40'), Jason Kamerzel-Smith (Stefan Gorea 40'); Brennan McWeeney (Andrew Hsu 40'), Boston Kahoalii (Brennan McWeeney 60'), Kai Nielsen; Landon Ho Sang (Rico Janairo 40'), Navayush Gurung (Jayden Lefter 40'), Musah Adamu (Arthur Bernardino 40').

Substitutes Not Used: James Warren.

UNDER 13s

New England Revolution U-13s vs. Bayside United FC U-13s

Saturday, April 26, 2025 - Revolution Training Center

New England Revolution 3, Bayside United FC 1

Scoring Summary:

NE - Drake Roberts (Vik Chitnis) 30'

NE - Darragh Nugent (Marlito Quijada) 42'

BAY - 50'

NE - Marlito Quijada (Ayden Gomes) 68'

Revolution U-13s: Xavier Farone; Julian Gomez, Vik Chitnis, Darragh Nugent, Ayden Gomes; Asher Cotter, Luca Cicione, Sami Chao; Jayden Lefter, Drake Roberts, Lucas Williams.

Substitutes Used: James Warren, Enrique Rosado, Gavin Rybak, Nolan Nairn, Marlito Quijada.

