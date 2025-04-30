Head Coach Chris Armas to be Inducted into the National Soccer Hall of Fame

April 30, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - Colorado Rapids Head Coach Chris Armas will be inducted into the National Soccer Hall of Fame on Saturday, May 3, in Frisco, Texas. Armas will be presented by his two brothers Jason Armas and Phil Armas.

Following the Saturday afternoon ceremony, Armas will depart for Washington, D.C., to coach the Rapids in their match against D.C. United, set to kickoff at 5:30 p.m. MT.

Armas' induction will be streamed live via the National Soccer Hall of Fame's YouTube channel. Armas, a five-time MLS Best XI selection and former U.S. Men's National Team midfielder, will be the first inductee recognized during Saturday's ceremony.

Quote from Pádraig Smith, President of the Colorado Rapids:

"We're thrilled to see Chris' incredible contributions to our sport recognized with his induction into the National Soccer Hall of Fame. Chris was an outstanding player and has proven to be an equally exceptional coach. Being enshrined in the Hall of Fame is a testament to being among the very best to have ever played the game in this country. Chris' legacy and leadership embody the highest standards of excellence in American soccer, and this honor is truly well deserved."

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from April 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.