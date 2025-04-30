NordVPN Joins New York City FC as Official Partner

April 30, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







New York City FC today announced NordVPN as an Official Partner of the Club.

NordVPN is a leading cybersecurity company that helps millions of users worldwide shield their online activity. This new partnership will provide New York City FC fans with the digital tools they need to improve their online security, particularly when using public Wi-Fi networks that might lack protection, such as those at sports stadiums, hotels, cafés, airports, and restaurants.

With ultra-fast servers in 150 locations, NordVPN lets users securely access personal information or work files, encrypt their internet connection, and protect their browsing data from potential exposure on public networks.

One NordVPN account can protect up to ten devices and allows users to browse more safely and freely while traveling abroad, even in regions with strict internet regulations. As part of the partnership, NordVPN is giving New York City FC fans an extra month when they sign up for a two-year plan.

"At New York City FC, we're always seeking innovative ways to elevate the fan experience and provide benefits to our fans," said Ara Sarajian, Vice President of Partnership Development at New York City FC. "NordVPN is a leader in digital privacy, and we're excited to welcome them to the Club and help fans protect their data."

Bob Brinklow, Country Manager at NordVPN, added: "We are delighted to join the City Football Group family. New York City has an incredible fan base and heritage, and we see great synergy between the two brands.

"While cybersecurity and privacy tools help protect internet users from a technical perspective, human error remains a key factor in cybersecurity. No one is fully protected from online scams. Cybercriminals are improving their tactics every day, putting even the most cyber-savvy users at risk.

"NordVPN Prime plan now includes cyber protection benefits so users can secure their internet connection and enjoy the added protection against online shopping fraud and scams."

Whether you're logging in from home or streaming away games on the go, NordVPN ensures your connection is secure without sacrificing speed, so you never miss a moment of the action. Click here to claim your special offer and learn more.

