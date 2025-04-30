Brian White Named MLS Player of the Month for April

April 30, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

VANCOUVER, BC - Major League Soccer announced on Wednesday that Vancouver Whitecaps FC forward Brian White has been named the MLS Player of the Month for April.

White started all three of his appearances in MLS play during the month and scored five goals, which was tied for the most in the league alongside San Jose's Josef Martínez and Nashville SC's Sam Surridge, despite playing in only 270 minutes of action.

The American international notched the game-winning goal in the 2-0 victory over Colorado Rapids on April 5 and put in the first four-goal performance in the club's MLS era against Austin FC on April 12, becoming the 18th player in MLS history to score four goals in a single match and the first VWFC player to reach 50 MLS regular season goals in the process. He also further extended his club-record for game winners in MLS regular season play with 17. In addition, White's performance against Austin saw him earn his third career MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra.

White's goalscoring helped the 'Caps produce an MLS-best plus-eight goals differential during April and a 3-0-1 record (10 points), as the team continues to sit atop the Supporters' Shield standings. The Blue and White are the first team since LAFC in 2022 to take at least 23 points through their first 10 games of a season and currently own the best goal differential (plus-13) in the league, are tied for the most goals in the league with 20, and are tied for the least amount of goals conceded with seven. The 'Caps are also five points ahead of second-placed Portland Timbers in the Western Conference.

Along with his contributions in league play, White made three appearances in Concacaf Champions Cup play, making two starts and scoring the game-winning goal in the 'Caps first leg semifinal victory against Inter Miami CF in front of an MLS era club-record crowd of 53,837. The goal saw White equal Carl Valentine for fourth all-time in goals scored for the club with 65 and etched him closer to reaching 100 career goals, having scored 93 for club and country.

White becomes the fourth different Whitecaps FC player to be named MLS Player of the Month, joining Octavio Rivero (March 2015), David Ousted (June 2015), and Camilo Sanvezzo (July and October 2013). White is also the first American player to earn the honour since Paul Arriola in May 2022 and the first New Jersey-born player to do so since Tony Meola in May 2000.

White and the 'Caps will now look to make the most of their two-goal advantage in their decisive Concacaf Champions Cup semifinal second leg against Inter Miami CF tonight. Kickoff from Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida is set for 5 p.m. PT - WATCH: OneSoccer, FuboTV, TELUS Channel 980.

Vancouver will then turn their attention back to league play in the hopes of extending their lead at the top of the table, as they host Real Salt Lake on Saturday, May 3 at BC Place. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. PT - WATCH: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, TSN, LISTEN: 730 CKNW AM, 101.1 HD3, CKNW.com.

The MLS Player of the Month is voted upon by a panel of select national media members in a process conducted by MLS Communications.

