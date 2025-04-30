Nashville SC Elevates General Manager Mike Jacobs to President of Soccer Operations and GM, Extends Contract Through 2028

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club announced today it has promoted General Manager Mike Jacobs to the club's first-ever President of Soccer Operations and General Manager and extended his contract through the 2028 season.

"I have been fortunate to work closely with Mike for almost seven years and during that time I can say that he has without a doubt played a pivotal role in developing our soccer operations at Nashville SC," said Nashville SC Vice Chairman Ian Ayre. "I know firsthand how difficult building a roster, buying and selling players, and creating a balance in this area can be for any sports team, often under pressure and typically with a lot of challenges and differing opinions. Mike has done an outstanding job navigating those challenges and fully deserves this additional recognition and promotion. The opportunity provides all of us at NSC an important level of leadership continuity and the ability to continue moving forward together as the entire organization continues to evolve in Major League Soccer."

"I am beyond grateful to our club's leadership for having the confidence in me to serve in this capacity," said Nashville SC President of Soccer Operations and General Manager Mike Jacobs. "Our club does a tremendous job of hiring outstanding staff to empower and entrust, and I am very fortunate to be able to collaborate with tremendous executives, coaches, support staff, and players. I can't thank John Ingram, Ian Ayre, and the rest of our leadership and ownership enough to show my appreciation for this opportunity. I will continue to work tirelessly in pursuit of sustained success for our club on and off the field."

Jacobs originally joined Nashville SC in 2018 as General Manager of the club's USL Championship squad, helping lead the team's transition to Major League Soccer in 2020 and the founding of its MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Huntsville City Football Club in 2023. Under Jacobs' leadership, the Boys in Gold became one of just three teams in MLS history to qualify for the playoffs in each of the club's first four seasons in addition to reaching the first-ever Leagues Cup Final two seasons ago and the Concacaf Champions Cup in 2024.

Nashville SC which, under Jacobs' direction added 12 new players to its first team roster prior to the start of the 2025 season, is currently sixth in the 15 team Eastern Conference while ranking third in MLS in wins with five and second in goals scored with 19. The Boys in Gold have won five of their last eight matches and are just three points back of the Philadelphia Union-who they defeated 3-1 earlier this season-for third place in the East.

Prior to joining Nashville SC, Jacobs served as Assistant Technical Director for Sporting Kansas City (SKC) from 2015 to 2017. During his tenure, SKC won the 2015 and 2017 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup and reached the MLS playoffs in each season.

