Toronto FC Sign Dékwon Barrow to Short-Term Agreement

April 30, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Toronto FC announced today that the club has signed Toronto FC II forward Dékwon Barrow to an MLS short-term agreement for Wednesday's Canadian Championship match against CF Montréal at BMO Field. Per MLS rules, the short-term agreement allows clubs to sign players on loan from their MLS NEXT Pro affiliate for MLS, U.S. Open Cup, Concacaf Champions League, Canadian Championship, Leagues Cup and exhibition matches.

Barrow, 21, signed his first professional contract with Toronto FC II on March 15, 2024, and is currently in his second season with the Young Reds. The Toronto, Ontario native has made a combined 28 appearances and scored three goals for TFC II in MLS NEXT Pro action. He made his debut against Philadelphia Union II on April 23, 2023, and scored his first goal for the club against Inter Miami CF II on July 21, 2023. Prior to the Young Reds, the forward originally joined the Toronto FC Academy in January 2016 after spending seven years with York Jets and re-joined the Academy in August 2022 after spending time with North Toronto Soccer Club and Athletic Institute Football Club.

TRANSACTION : Toronto FC sign Toronto FC II forward Dékwon Barrow to an MLS short-term agreement for Wednesday's Canadian Championship match against CF Montréal.

