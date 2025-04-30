Charlotte FC Head Coach Dean Smith and Midfielder Ashley Westwood Fined by MLS for Public Criticism
April 30, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Charlotte FC News Release
NEW YORK - Major League Soccer today announced that Charlotte FC head coach Dean Smith and Charlotte FC midfielder Ashley Westwood have been issued undisclosed fines for comments made following Charlotte's match against the New England Revolution on April 26. The comments are in violation of the league's public criticism policy.
