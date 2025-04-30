Charlotte FC Head Coach Dean Smith and Midfielder Ashley Westwood Fined by MLS for Public Criticism

April 30, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







NEW YORK - Major League Soccer today announced that Charlotte FC head coach Dean Smith and Charlotte FC midfielder Ashley Westwood have been issued undisclosed fines for comments made following Charlotte's match against the New England Revolution on April 26. The comments are in violation of the league's public criticism policy.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from April 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.