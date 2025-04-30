Inter Miami CF Falls against Vancouver Whitecaps FC in Concacaf Champions Cup Semifinals

April 30, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF fell 1-3 against Vancouver Whitecaps FC in the second leg of the series between the sides in the semifinals of the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup. Defender Jordi Alba scored the team's goal on the night at Chase Stadium.

Lineup Notes

Inter Miami took the pitch with Óscar Ustari in goal; Marcelo Weigandt, Maximiliano Falcón, Noah Allen and Alba formed the back four; Tadeo Allende, Federico Redondo, Sergio Busquets and Telasco Segovia started in midfield; captain Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez led the team in attack.

Match Action

Inter Miami found an early opener through Alba in the ninth minute. Busquets started the play sharing the ball with Messi in midfield, who then found Suárez right outside the box before he played a pass into the path of Alba on the left end of the opposition's box. The Spanish left back then finished with a powerful left-footed strike to send the ball to the back of the net to record his first goal in the tournament, while the assist was the second for Suárez in the 2025 Champions Cup.

Despite Inter Miami's efforts, Vancouver Whitecaps subsequently turned the game around with goals in the 51st, 53rd and 71st minutes for the final 1-3 scoreline in the match.

The 1-3 scoreline then remained unmoved throughout the remaining minutes and Inter Miami closed out its participation in the Concacaf Champions Cup.

Next Match

Next, Inter Miami will carry on with MLS regular season action this Saturday, May 3, when the team hosts the New York Red Bulls at Chase Stadium at 7:30 p.m. ET. Secure your tickets.

Stats

Possession:

MIA - 58%

VAN - 42%

Shots:

MIA - 16

VAN - 10

Saves:

MIA - 3

VAN - 7

Corners:

MIA - 6

VAN - 2

Fouls:

MIA - 16

VAN - 16

