Sounders FC Teams up with Bonneville Environmental Foundation to Invest in Local Nonprofit Organizations as Part of Continued Commitment to Protect Our Planet

April 30, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Sounders FC today announced that the club is partnering with Bonneville Environmental Foundation (BEF) to invest in local nonprofit organizations dedicated to protecting the Salish Sea's unique ecosystem through the recovery and conservation of orca and salmon habitats. BEF is a national nonprofit that empowers businesses to be in balance with the environment through a full suite of environmental products, as well as educational and community engagement programs.

Through this partnership, Sounders FC reinforces its continued commitment to Protect Our Planet - a core tenet of the club's impact commitments - by providing funding to:

Friends of the San Juans, an environmental advocacy nonprofit based in Friday Harbor which brings people and nature together to protect the San Juan Islands and the Salish Sea through education, science, policy and law.

Lummi Nation Natural Resources Salmon Enhancement Program, which produces and releases salmon smolts to maximize the number of adult salmon that return to the Usual and Accustomed areas of the Lummi Nation.

Salmon Defense, a tribal nonprofit organization which protects and defends Pacific Northwest salmon and salmon habitats. Salmon Defense envisions a healthy environment for all the region's inhabitants now and in the future.

Chief Leschi Schools and Puyallup Tribe of Indians Salmon Hatchery and Education Program, a unique hands-on learning experience aiming to educate students about the salmon life cycle, threats to salmon populations and the importance of clean water.

"We are honored to join forces with Bonneville Environmental Foundation to affirm our commitment to Protect our Planet and be good stewards of the Salish Sea," said Ashley Fosberg, Sounders FC Chief Impact and Fan Engagement Officer and RAVE Foundation Executive Director. "We owe each of these incredible organizations a debt of gratitude for keeping the Salish Sea waters and its inhabitants healthy and thriving."

Through this partnership, Sounders FC aims to honor the interconnectedness of our region's people and environment, creating a legacy that uplifts communities and inspires stewardship of the Salish Sea.

