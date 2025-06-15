Sounders FC Kicks off FIFA Club World Cup 2025© Campaign with Matchup against Brazilian Side Botafogo on Sunday Night at Lumen Field

June 15, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seattle Sounders FC News Release







RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Sounders FC kicks off its FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ campaign with a matchup against Brazilian side Botafogo on Sunday, June 15, on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:00 p.m. PT / DAZN).

Seattle was drawn into Group B during the Club World Cup draw in December of last year alongside Botafogo, Spanish side Atlético Madrid and French club Paris Saint-Germain.

The Rave Green are one of 32 clubs from across the globe participating in the tournament to crown the top club team in the world. They are also one of three MLS teams in the competition, joined by Inter Miami CF and Los Angeles FC.

Sounders FC qualified for the competition by winning the 2022 Concacaf Champions Cup, capped by a 5-2 aggregate victory over Liga MX side Pumas UNAM in the two-leg final.

Sounders FC also participated in the 2022 FIFA Club World Cup, which took place in Morocco. The club fell 1-0 to Egyptian side Al Ahly in its first match of the competition.

All three of the Rave Green's Group Stage matches take place on home turf, the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field, where they hold a 6-1-3 record this year in all competitions.

Following Sunday's match against Botafogo, Seattle faces Atlético Madrid on Thursday, June 19 (3:00 p.m. PT / DAZN) and Paris Saint-Germain on Monday, June 23 (12:00 p.m. PT / DAZN).

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Global Stream: DAZN

Talent (DAZN USA): Chris Sharples & Jamie Watson

Audio Stream (English): SoundersFC.com

Talent: Danny Jackson & Brad Evans







Major League Soccer Stories from June 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.