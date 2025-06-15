Chicago Fire FC Falls, 2-0, at Home to Nashville SC
June 15, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Chicago Fire FC News Release
CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC (7-6-4, 25 points) fell 2-0 to Nashville SC (9-4-5, 32 points) Saturday night at Soldier Field.
The teams exchanged looks in the first half, with each side having a clear chance denied by good goalkeeping and the woodwork. Nashville opened the scoring in the second half, with forward Hany Mukhtar volleying home a cross from defender Andy Najar in the 56th minute.
Nashville doubled the lead in the 75th minute. Najar provided another assist, this time to leading goal scorer Sam Surridge, who weaved through the box to finish cleanly.
Chicago continued pushing forward, outshooting Nashville 15-11 by the end of the match, but goalkeeper Joe Willis recorded eight saves to earn his fifth clean sheet of the season and ninth win for his side.
NEXT MATCH: Chicago will have a weekend off before returning to the lakefront to face off against Philadelphia Union Wednesday, June 25. The midweek match will kick off at 7:30 p.m. and will be broadcast globally on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and transmitted locally on wlsam.com (English) and Que Buena Fire via the Uforia App (Spanish).
Notes:
Saturday's 2-0 loss marked the first time the Fire were shut out since May 3, when they played to a 0-0 draw against Orlando City SC. It also marked the first shutout loss for Chicago since the last home match of the 2024 season, a 3-0 loss to Nashville.
Defender Omar González made his second consecutive start of the season and his 268th overall in his career, ranking 12th among all active players in the category. He played 90 minutes in his 298th appearance in Major League Soccer, leaving him two games short of 300.
Goalkeeper Jeff Gal made his second consecutive start and third of the season in place of Chris Brady, who is with the U.S. Men's National Team roster for the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup. Gal suffered the first loss of his MLS career, having recorded two wins in his only two starts against Orlando and D.C. United.
Homegrown midfielder Sergio Oregel Jr. returned from international duty to start his 15th match in as many appearances this year, playing 90 minutes in the match.
Beside Brady, defenders Carlos Terán (Lower Body), Sam Rogers (Lower Body) and Christopher Cupps (Lower Body); midfielders Rominigue Kouamé (Lower Body), Chris Mueller (Not Due to Injury) and David Poreba (Lower Body); and winger Philip Zinckernagel (Not Due to Injury) were unavailable for selection tonight.
Box Score:
Chicago Fire FC 0:2 Nashville SC
Goals:
NSH - Mukhtar (8) (Najar 6) (WATCH) 56'
NSH - Surridge (12) (Najar 7, Mukhtar 7) (WATCH) 75'
Discipline:
NSH - Maher (Yellow Card) 37'
CHI - Oregel Jr. (Yellow Card) 44'
CHI - González (Yellow Card) 63'
NSH - Brugman (Yellow Card) 65'
NSH - Pérez (Yellow Card) 90'
NSH - Tagseth (Yellow Card) 90+3'
NSH - Willis (Yellow Card) 90+4'
Chicago Fire FC: GK Gal, D Dean (Barroso, 66'), D González, D Elliott (capt.), D Gutman, M Haile-Selassie (Barlow, 72'), M Oregel Jr., M Pineda (Acosta, 46'), M Bamba, F Cuypers, F Gutiérrez
Subs not used: GK Dowd, M Glasgow, M D'Avilla, M Williams, M Hlyut, F, F Shokalook
Nashville SC: GK Willis, D Bauer (Najar, 46'), D Maher, D Palacios, D Lovitz, M Tagseth (Corcoran, 90+5'), M Brugman (Yazbek, 76'), M Muyl, F Mukhtar (capt.), F Surridge, F Qasem (Pérez, 64')
Subs not used: GK Schwake, D Meyer, D Applewhite, M Acosta, F Bunbury
Stats Summary: CHI / NSH
Shots: 16 / 11
Shots on Goal: 8 / 3
Saves: 1 / 8
Passing Accuracy: 84.4% / 84.1%
Corners: 9 / 4
Fouls: 7 / 19
Offsides: 3 / 0
Possession: 49.9% / 50.1%
Attendance: 26,942
Referee: Alexis da Silva
Assistant Referees: Corey Rockwell, Bruno Rizo
Fourth Official: Atahan Yaya
VAR: Kevin Terry, Jr.
AVAR: TJ Zablocki
