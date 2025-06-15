Rapids Fall Short Against Orlando City SC at Home

June 15, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Cole Bassett returned to the gameday roster for selection for Saturday's match after being out for the past three games with injury. The midfielder has logged one goal and two assist this season.

Defender Sam Vines made his first start on the backline since the Rapids' match with San Diego FC at Snapdragon Stadium.

Goalkeeper Nico Hansen made his sixth start between the sticks to face off against Orlando. The young shot-stopper has led the Rapids to two shutouts and made 23 saves in his six appearances.

Final Score

COL - 0

ORL - 1

Starting XI

Nico Hansen, Sam Vines, Reggie Cannon, Andreas Maxsø, Oliver Larraz (Cole Bassett 65'), Rafael Navarro, Djordje Mihailovic (C), Josh Atencio (Connor Ronan 77'), Ted Ku-DiPietro (Calvin Harris 65'), Ian Murphy, Darren Yapi (Sam Bassett 83')

Substitutes

Adam Beaudry, Keegan Rosenberry, Chidozie Awaziem, Kévin Cabral, Jackson Travis







