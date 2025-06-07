Rapids Drop Home Result with Austin FC

June 7, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







The Big Picture

Striker Rafael Navarro made his return to the Starting XI in the loss, tallying a full 90 minutes up top. The Designated Player generated five shots on the night.

Goalkeeper Nico Hansen made his fifth start in goal, making five total saves.

The Rapids are now 6-8-4 on the season with 22 points.

Final Score

COL - 0

ATX - 2

Starting XI

Nico Hansen, Reggie Cannon (Sam Vines 83'), Chidozie Awaziem, Andreas Maxsø, Oliver Larraz (Kévin Cabral 69'), Rafael Navarro, Djordje Mihailovic (C), Josh Atencio (Connor Ronan 62'), Ted Ku-DiPietro (Darren Yapi 69'), Sam Bassett (Calvin Harris 62'), Jackson Travis

Substitutes

Adam Beaudry, Keegan Rosenberry, Ian Murphy, Kimani Stewart-Baynes







Major League Soccer Stories from June 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.