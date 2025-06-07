San Diego FC Defeats Club América, 3-0, in Exhibition Match at Snapdragon Stadium

June 7, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) earned its first international friendly victory with a commanding 3-0 win over Mexican powerhouse Club América on Saturday night at Snapdragon Stadium. Forward Milan Iloski recorded a brace with goals in each half, while Tomás Ángel added a third in the second half of the friendly against the 16-time LIGA MX champions.

Iloski opened the scoring in the 37th minute, slotting a right-footed shot off a quick pass from Jasper Löffelsend. He doubled the lead in the 63rd minute, finishing a cross from Oscar Verhoeven. Ángel capped the scoring with a stunning free kick from approximately 25 yards out, bending it past Club América goalkeeper Rodolfo Cota.

SDFC Goalkeeper Pablo Sisniega earned the shutout behind a disciplined defensive performance that limited Club América to its first shot in the 74th minute and first shot on goal in the 82nd.

SDFC returns to MLS action on Saturday, June 14, with a visit to Minnesota United FC at Allianz Field.

Goal Scoring Plays:

1-0 - SD - Milan Iloski (Jasper Löffelsend), 37th minute: Iloski opened the scoring with a left-footed shot into the lower-left corner following a quick give-and-go with Jasper Löffelsend, finishing from near the center of the box.

2-0 - SD - Milan Iloski (Oscar Verhoeven), 63rd minute: Iloski doubled the lead with his second goal of the night, hitting a right-footed shot from the center of the box past Club América goalkeeper Rodolfo Cota. The finish came off a cross from Oscar Verhoeven.

3-0 - SD - Tomás Ángel, 77th minute: Ángel scored SDFC's third goal with a left-footed curling free kick. The Colombian forward bent his shot over the Club América wall and tucked it into the net, slipping it just between Rodolfo Cota's outstretched hand and the right post.

Postgame Notes:

- With today's 3-0 win against Club América, SDFC has now played in its first international friendly match and its first against a Mexican club.

- Goalkeeper Pablo Sisniega, defender Manu Duah, and midfielder Heine Bruseth made their first start and appearance for SDFC tonight.

- Goalkeeper Pablo Sisniega had a shutout, his first with the club in his first start.

- Forward Milan Iloski made his first start for SDFC.

- Iloski had a brace for SDFC, scoring in each half of the match and has now scored three goals in two matches across all competitons.

- Iloski is the third player in club history to register a brace, with Hirving "Chucky" Lozano and Anders Dreyer also registering one each during the MLS regular season.

- Forward Tomás Ángel played a full 90 minutes for the first time this season, scoring his second SDFC-career goal via a free kick in the 77th minute. Ángel's goal became the first goal in Club history to be scored off a direct free kick. Forward Anisse Saidi made his second appearance for SDFC, his first in an unofficial match.

- Luca Bombino, Luca de la Torre, Anders Dreyer, Aníbal Godoy, Paddy McNair and Onni Valakari were on international team duty.

- Defender Oscar Verhoeven registered his first senior-career assist and his first SDFC assist delivering a cross to Milan Iloski to double the lead in the 63rd minute.

Next Game

Next up, SDFC returns to MLS action on Saturday, June 14, with a visit to Minnesota United FC at Allianz Field.

Match Information

International Friendly

San Diego FC vs. Club América

Saturday - Snapdragon Stadium (San Diego, Calif.)

Scoring Summary:

SD (1-0) - Milan Iloski (Assisted by Jasper Löffelsend) 37'

SD - (2-0) -Milan Iloski (Assisted by Oscar Verhoeven) 63'

SD - (3-0) Tomás Ángel 77'

Misconduct Summary:

AME - Ralph Orquín (caution) 34'

AME - Aarón Arredondo (caution) 36'

SD - Heine Bruseth (caution) 41'

AME - Ángel Contreras (caution) 50'

SD- Alejandro Alvarado Jr. (caution) 51'

SD - Ian Pilcher (caution) 67'

SD - Jasper Löffelsend (90+1)

Lineups:

SAN DIEGO FC: GK Pablo Sisniega -C-; D Oscar Verhoeven (Marcus Ingvartsen, 64'), D Manu Duah, D Ian Pilcher, D Franco Negri;M Alejandro Alvarado Jr. (Anisse Saidi, 64', Christopher McVey, 85'), M Heine Bruseth, M Jasper Löffelsend, F Alex Mighten (Emmanuel Boateng, 73'), F Tomás Ángel, F Milan Iloski.

Substitutes Not Used: GK Jacob Jackson.

TOTAL SHOTS: 16; SHOTS ON GOAL: 9; FOULS: 14; OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 6; SAVES; 1

CLUB AMÉRICA: GK Rodolfo Cota -C-, D Ralph Orquin (Franco Rossano, 46'), D Miguel Vázquez, D Patrick Villa, D Dagoberto Espinoza, M Aarón Arredondo (Antonio Álvarez, 60'), M Ángel Contreras, M Diego Arriaga (Derek Jiménez, 84'), M Christo Vela (Matías Delgado, 61'), F Diego Reyes, F Francisco García.

Substitutes Not Used: GK Paolo Bedolla, D Julián Feyfeld, Ángel Morales, M César Ayón, M Íñigo Aritztia, M Adrián Fernandez de Lara, M Etsgar Cruz, F Jhovani Valle, F Juan Palma

TOTAL SHOTS: 3; SHOTS ON GOAL: 1; FOULS: 15; OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 1; SAVES: 6

Referee: Matthew Thompson

Assistant Referees: Stephen McGonagle, Salvador Reyes

Fourth Official: Abdu Razzaq Juma

Weather: Cloudy, 66 Degrees

Attendance: 30,916

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial







