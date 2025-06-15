Real Salt Lake Ends Winless Streak with 2-0 Home Win Over D.C. United

June 15, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Real Salt Lake News Release







SANDY, Utah - Real Salt Lake (5-10-3, 18 points, 12th West) shut out visiting D.C. United (4-9-6, 17 points, 12th East) with a 2-0 home scoreline, its third such of the 2025 season. The strong defensive effort and cohesion on the attack snapped a seven-game winless run - its longest since 2016 - and brought RSL its first victory since April 26 in San Diego.

Watch / Listen to RSL Head Coach Pablo Mastroeni, homegrown debutant Aiden Hezarkhani and veteran Johnny Russell following the 2-0 win on Saturday, June 14, 2025

RSL boss Pablo Mastroeni made five changes to the starting XI from the 2-0 loss in LA on May 31, bringing back homegrown defender Justen Glad and veteran Alex Katranis to the back line. Mastroeni also reshuffled the midfield, forced to play without starlet Diego Luna and Polish midfielder Domink Marczuk away on international duty, opting for Diogo Gonçalves and Pablo Ruiz, while also handing veteran Johnny Russell his first-ever start for the Claret-and-Cobalt, also his home debut.

Once again in the starting lineup was teenage homegrown talent Zavier Gozo, who recently returned to Utah after being called up to the U.S. U-20 Men's National Team. Two more RSL Academy products were available off the bench: midfielder Aiden Hezarkhani and defender Bode Hidalgo.

Real Salt Lake got off to a patient start, taking its time building from the back line through the field. In the 23rd minute, the composure paid off when Gonçalves sent a perfectly-placed throughball to Russell, who ran down the pitch to meet it. Russell - making his 200th career MLS appearance- was able to get around one defender and strike the ball into the back of the net, giving RSL a 1-0 lead for the 11th occasion in 20 games across all competitions this season.

The goal marks Russell' first in the Claret-and-Cobalt, while Gonçalves also added to his scoresheet count, marking his fourth assist of this campaign.

Mastroeni made one change to open the second half, subbing out Russell and bringing on 17-year-old Aiden Hezarkhani for his home debut. Hezarkhani secured his first-ever MLS minutes back on May 31 in Los Angeles. Striker Ari Piol fresh off of his time with the Australian U-23 team - came into the match in the 69th minute, bringing on another set of fresh legs. Both players brought energy with Hezarkhani getting RSL a promising opportunity shortly after entering the match.

In the 77th minute, the Claret-and-Cobalt extended its lead with a second goal. Fan favorite Alex Katranis found Gozo down field, the West Valley-born speedster able to outrun the defender and take a shot from the center of the box into the bottom right corner. The goal marks the second for 18-year-old Gozo so far this campaign, making him the youngest player in MLS this season with multiple goals, just 25 days after turning 18.

The 2-0 win tonight marks the fifth clean sheet of 2025 for RSL captain and goalkeeper Rafael Cabral. Real Salt Lake will look to build on the momentum heading into a busy summer stretch, with nine of its next 16 matches taking place at home. With a mix of Western Conference rivals and key matchups ahead, the upcoming run at home presents a prime opportunity for RSL to climb the standings and solidify a playoff position for the 15th time in 18 seasons.

The Claret-and-Cobalt will hit the road after the CBA-mandated vacation this week to take on Sporting KC on Saturday, June 28. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. MT. Following the road match to close out June, RSL will return home to play four matches in July prior to three Leagues Cup games in Sandy. Tickets are available for purchase here.

GOAL SCORING SUMMARY:

RSL: Johnny Russell (Diogo Gonçalves) 23': From just beyond midfield, Gonçalves finds Russell with a perfectly-placed long ball. Once at Russell's, feet he was able to get around one defender and strike the ball from the center of the box to the bottom right corner.

RSL: Zavier Gozo (Alex Katranis) 77': Katranis sent a through ball for Gozo to run onto. Outrunning his defender, Gozo got off a right-footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom right corner. The goal was cemented following a VAR Review.

NOTES FROM RSL 2: 0 DCU

The goal by Russell tonight marks 68 goals in 236 MLS matches in his time with Sporting KC and RSL

This is the 11th time this season RSL has scored first in its 20 matches so far this campaign.

RSL is now 39-8-14 (W-L-T) when scoring first and 5-4-2 (W-L-T) so far in 2025.

Goalkeeper Rafael Cabral now has five clean sheets this campaign, the lone player to appear in every minute of all 20 matches across all competitions

Zavier Gozo becomes the youngest player in MLS with multiple goals this season, finding the back of the net twice at 18 years, 25 days

LINEUPS:

Real Salt Lake (4-2-3-1): Rafael Cabral ©; Noel Caliskan, Justen Glad, Brayan Vera, Alexandros Katranis (Sam Junqua, 82') ; Nelson Palacio, Pablo Ruiz; Johnny Russell (Aiden Hezarkhani, 46'), Diogo Gonçalves (Tyler Wolff, 83'), Zavier Gozo (Lachlan Brook, 90'+4); William Agada (Ariath Piol, 69')

Subs not used: Mason Stadjuhar, Bode Hidalgo, Kobi Henry, Philip Quinton

Head Coach: Pablo Mastroeni

D.C. United (3-4-3): Luis Barraza; Lucas Bartlett, Kye Rowles ©, Garrison Tubbs (Derek Dodson, 62'); Conner Antley (Jacob Murrell, 77'), Boris Enow, Brandon Servania (Hosei Kijima, 76'), David Schnegg; Gabriel Pirani (Jared Stroud, 72'), Dominique Badji, Randall Leal (Kristian Fletcher, 62')

Subs not used: Jordan Farr, Rida Zouhir, Gavin Turner, Fidel Barajas

Head Coach: Troy Lesesne

Stats Summary: RSL / DCU

Shots: 20 / 8

Shots on Goal: 8 / 1

Saves: 1 / 5

Corner Kicks: 10 / 2

Fouls: 16 / 12

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

RSL: William Agada (Yellow Card - 48')

RSL: Alex Katranis (Yellow Card - 62')

DCU: Dominique Badji (Yellow Card - 62')

RSL: Brayan Vera (Yellow Card - 73')







Major League Soccer Stories from June 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.