Play Your Game: Ingredients of the Match: Charlotte at Columbus

Charlotte's first loss of the season at home stung, mostly because Charlotte played exceptionally well-that's just how the game works sometimes.

They now get the luxury of hitting the road to face one of the league's best, Columbus Crew. A side coming into that match that has won 4 out of their last 5 matches, the loss was to an Inter Miami side in Cleveland, Ohio. The Crew arguably should have won, but they, too, could not find the back of the net.

Two points separate these sides in the table. They have the same number of goals allowed on the season, tied for second in the East behind-ironically-the New England Revolution. Charlotte has the upper hand in GD, scoring two more goals this season. They must come out firing in this one to battle the highly organized and disciplined Wilfried Nancy side.

Here are the Ingredients of the Match for Charlotte FC to secure a road victory in Ohio:

Resilient

Dean Smith has said numerous times that he wants his side to always show resilience. So far in 2025, they have done just that.

After every draw or loss this season, Charlotte has followed up that match with a win. Seattle draw, beat Atlanta. Miami loss, beat Cincinnati. Colorado loss, beat Nashville. This will be the first iteration of a home loss, followed by a match on the road. A big test for this side early in the season. A welcome challenge.

That mental toughness will play a huge factor in this one. Charlotte must remember that they were at the top of the East just a week ago and belong there. That's how you must go to a place like Columbus and find points. Confidence. Resilience. You need it against Wilfried Nancy teams set up to win weekly.

Play Your Game

Despite the loss. The plans are working. And it's getting better every week.

Charlotte FC has to feel good about the chances they are creating and how they are playing. Just need that final product. So now is not the time to get cutesy or mess with things. Keep playing your game. It will be difficult, no doubt. The Columbus Crew will press high, be organized, and put the pressure on. But that is when Charlotte FC can be at their best, absorb pressure, and counter. These two teams match up well tactically.

Feed Zaha. Let him continue to create and open up the spaces. Keep running, Pat. His pressure on the backline and pinning them back will help the midfield progress. Kahlina - you keep being Kahlina. Go to work, boys.

Stalk

Diego Rossi. Daniel Gazdag. They should ask for restraining orders after this one.

Rossi was named to Dax McCarty's early Best XI alongside Pep Biel and Adilson Malanda. He is off to a flying start this year after losing teammates Cucho Hernandez and Christian Ramirez in the offseason. Many thought they would see a dip in form from those moves, but they have not, thanks to Rossi. Columbus then added Gazdag from the Philadelphia Union to their attack. A potent creative player that can open up any defense. It was a move that could unlock even more space and options for the ever-threatening Rossi. So, how do you stop them? You lock in on your radar and don't lose them. It will be a massive match for Ashley Westwood and Brandt Bronico, who will have to stalk the two Crew attackers all game. Their work rate in the midfield will be vital for helping the attack and defense keep shape and ... play their game.

